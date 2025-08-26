LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > This Co-Star Of Salman Khan, Rajinikanth Quit Movies At The Peak Of Her Career, Now Enjoys A Net Worth Of More Than ₹2000 Crore

This Co-Star Of Salman Khan, Rajinikanth Quit Movies At The Peak Of Her Career, Now Enjoys A Net Worth Of More Than ₹2000 Crore

Rambha, one of the busiest heroines of the 1990s and early 2000s, made her award-winning debut with Sargam before starring alongside legends like Rajinikanth, Salman Khan, and Chiranjeevi. After marriage, she moved to Toronto but remains connected to cinema and reality TV.

Rambha with Salman Khan (Credit- Instagram)
Rambha with Salman Khan (Credit- Instagram)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 26, 2025 17:52:53 IST

Back in the late ’90s and early 2000s, Rambha (real name Vijayalakshmi) was everywhere. She wasn’t just busy; she was absolutely inescapable, especially if you watched Indian movies in that era.

While the whole “pan-Indian star” label is tossed around like confetti these days, she was already living it out, hopping between Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi films before it was even considered a thing.

When Rambha starred with Rajinikanth and Salman Khan

Rambha starred alongside the biggest names like Rajinikanth, Mammootty, Salman Khan and their on-screen chemistry made for some truly iconic moments.

Rambha’s entry into films was pretty dramatic. She debuted in the 1992 Malayalam musical ‘Sargam,’ where, despite not knowing the language, she played a village girl with a deep love for music. Audiences loved her for it.

The movie ended up being the third-highest grosser that year and even snagged a National Award. That film turned her into a star overnight. Not long after, she jumped into Telugu cinema with ‘Aa Okkati Adakku’ opposite Rajendra Prasad, and that’s where she got the name Rambha, which stuck with her for the rest of her career.

The good times just kept rolling. She kept landing hit after hit, acting alongside just about every top male star you could think ofRajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Vijay, Mammootty, Balakrishna, and many more. 

1996 proved to be a defining year for Ramba since the song “Aathichudi” from ‘Ullathai Allitha’ became a massive hit and pretty much made her a household name.

Rambha’s iconic filmography

Rambha’s filmography is stacked: ‘Arunachalam,’ ‘Chronic Bachelor,’ ‘Ninaithen Vandhai,’ ‘Endrendrum Kadhal,’ ‘Sidhartha,’ ‘Muddula Mogudu,’ and a bunch more.

She didn’t stop at South Indian cinema. In 1995, she entered Bollywood with ‘Jallad’ opposite Mithun Chakraborty, and later worked with stars like Anil Kapoor, Govinda, and Suniel Shetty.

But honestly, her pairing with Salman Khan is what people really remember are movies namely ‘Judwaa’ and ‘Bandhan’ that are still considered classics in the comedy and family drama genre.

So, which industry did Rambha impact the most? Tough to say. She left her mark everywhere she went—each film industry she touched, she became a familiar face.

When Rambha got married to a Canadian businessman

In 2000, after marrying Canadian businessman Indrakumar Pathmanathan, Rambha decided to step away from the spotlight. She moved to Toronto, focused on her family, and raised three kids—Lavanya, Sasha, and Shivin.

Her last major movie was the 2011 Malayalam film ‘The Filmstaar’ with Dileep. Even though she left acting, Rambha didn’t completely vanish from showbiz—she appeared as a judge on popular reality shows, most recently on ‘Jodi Are U Ready – Season 2.’

Outside of the glamour world, Rambha took an active role in her husband’s ventures. Indrakumar heads Magic Woods, a Canada-based interiors and furniture company, and their business interests stretch from Canada to Chennai. One of those ventures even carries Rambha’s name. 

According to The Indian Express, producer Kalaipuli Thanu once revealed at a film festival that the couple’s combined net worth is estimated at around ₹2,200 crore.

