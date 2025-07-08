Tim Tebow And Demi-Leigh Welcome Baby Girl Daphne Reign: She’s The Image Of God

Former NFL quarterback and professional baseball player Tim Tebow and his wife, Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Tebow, welcome their first child — a baby girl named Daphne Reign Tebow. The two shared the good news on their respective social media pages, welcoming their newborn daughter into the world with tears and a clear photograph. Tim also referred to his daughter as the “image of God,” language which warmed hearts on social media and was a reflection of profound Christian values which united the couple.

Daphne Reign’s Arrival and Meaning Behind Her Name

The Tebows brought home Daphne Reign earlier this week, and although they didn’t give hospital location or actual birthday, the couple did give assurance regarding the good health of the mother and the baby. In a warm Instagram post, Tim Tebow stated:

Welcome to the world, lovely one. You are more than words can say. You are like unto the Lord, and we are blessed with the gift you bestow upon us.

Apart from the message, the pair had also shared a serene black-and-white image of Demi-Leigh cradling Daphne, and Tim gently kissing his daughter’s head. The photo had thrown open the doors to a flood of love from the fans and the celebrities too.

The Greek title “Daphne” is equivalent to “laurel tree” or “victory,” and “Reign” implies the couple’s concentration on purpose, power, and spiritual reign. The names again indicate the couple’s concentration on living life in its whole and a solid foundation of faith.

Faith-Centered Family Life Reflected in Parenthood

The Tebows never shied away from sharing their Christian beliefs and how they become a part of all that they do. Tim and Demi-Leigh have not held back when it comes to their values as the two got married in 2020 and want to start a family based on faith.

Earlier, in an interview, Tim had said how, “We would like to have a family that is kind, compassionate, and grounded on the platform of our faith.” Now having a daughter, one can see they’re undertaking this new venture with the same vigor.

The supporters have praised the couple for their sincerity and empathy, and a number of them have begun referring to Daphne as a “blessed child.” In another update, Demi-Leigh uploaded:

The most surreal and sacred experience was cradling our daughter in our arms for the very first time. Our hearts are full.

