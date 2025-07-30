Tollywood Star Prakash Raj Faces ED Probe In Hyderabad Over Betting App Scandal

Tollywood industry is in radar involving, 29 celebrities including Raj promoting platforms such as the so-claimed link to illegal financial activities in association with Junglee Rummy. The case has gone so much big that it raised a lot of eyebrows regarding scrutiny placed upon celebrity endorsements which has raised the question of accountability and ethics of promoting online gaming activity.

Prakash Raj ED summona and Investigation details

Prakash Raj summoned by ED and the others are Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, and Manchu Lakshmi, as a follow-up for the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) which was filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on July 10, 2025.

Actor Prakash Raj appears before the ED in the #BettingAppCase to record his statement under the PMLA in connection with an ongoing investigation into the alleged promotion of illegal betting apps. ED has filled ECIR against 29 celebrities including Actors Prakash Raj, Rana… pic.twitter.com/RkLkAauJDs — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) July 30, 2025

The investigation proceeds from five FIRs across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh against celebrities for promoting illegal betting apps such as Junglee Rummy, A23, and JeetWin that are linked to large-scale money laundering. Specifically, Raj was linked to Junglee Rummy promotions during 2016. He explained via X that he discontinued the contract in 2017 because of its ethical issues, saying that he has not associated himself with such apps post that.

For most of those that will be tried, there are digital trails and financial transactions to decipher their complicity while Raj’s statement was recorded under PMLA regulations.

Celebrity Defenses and Public Backlash

Among the celebrity names that denied wrongdoing is Raj, claiming to endorse only legally allowed skill-based games or end contracts for ethical reasons. Public complaints, like the one lodged by PM Phanindra Sarma from Miyapur, triggered the investigation, underscoring how celebrity endorsements misled youth into financial trouble.

Public anger erupted with people saying there were entrapping ads promising quick returns that had trapped thousands, with some even saying they incurred losses exceeding ₹3.09 crore.

Bigger Implications for Tollywood

The inquiry has shaken the Tollywood film industry, arguing more stringent observance of monitoring on betting apps using celebrities to endorse. The ED was focusing on 29 other eminent celebrities, including TV presenters and influencers, which prove how much of such publicity still persists.

The investigation is ongoing, with other actors lined up for questioning in August, which may perhaps birth new guidelines on the control of illegal online gambling the way celebrities account for advertisement promotion in India’s entertainment industry.

