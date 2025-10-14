LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘Touched Me Three Times…’ Bigg Boss 18 Contestant Gets Harassed Outside Delhi Temple- Watch Video!

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Edin Rose filmed a frightening harassment incident outside a Delhi temple, sharing a viral Instagram clip. She describes being groped and harassed while waiting for her photographer; bystanders recorded the episode and her photographer later confronted the accused.

Edin Rose Shares Horrifying Incident (PHOTO: X)
Edin Rose Shares Horrifying Incident (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 14, 2025 19:28:42 IST

Edin Rose, the popular face of Bigg Boss 18, who is now in Delhi, wrote about a frightening experience of harassment as he left a temple at 7 AM. She said that she was outside the temple because she was in a safer place as she was waiting to meet her photographer, who was only late by 10 minutes. 

Although clad in a full ethnic garb, she claimed that a man made advances to her and bumped her three times, sang love songs and even touched her inappropriately.

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Edin Rose harassed outside Delhi temple

Posting the video on her Instagram account on Tuesday, October 14, Edin could be heard saying that this was the greatest issue with Delhi. I was completely clothed and standing before a temple.

This individual (pushes the camera onto the man) hit me three times and rubbed my body, all the time singling some love song.

He does not realise me, he does not, she added. Some fans were present taking selfies; they filmed the experience and viewed it in 4K. Know how I would like to punch his face. But I am only going to be respectful.

In addition, Edin requested the assistance of one of the men in the temple and informed him about the man, who came to join us in our conversation. As she was talking to him she said, “Kya maine kuch galat kapde pehne the? Poore kapde hain na? Kyun sharpen badtameezi ki saahi?

The photographer of Edin was later caught on camera multiple times beating the man who apologized that he had done it and added, “Maaro, galti ki hai maine, maaro, galti ki hai.” She concluded, “This is extremely distasteful.” 

First published on: Oct 14, 2025 7:28 PM IST
