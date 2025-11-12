LIVE TV
Toys Vs Tech: First Teaser For ‘TOY STORY 5’ OUT, Says, ‘The Age Of Toys Is Over’, Watch

Pixar has released the first teaser for Toy Story 5, confirming its theatrical release on June 19, 2026. The trailer introduces Lilypad, a frog-shaped smart tablet that challenges Woody, Buzz, and their friends. Voice actors Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Joan Cusack return, while Greta Lee and Conan O’Brien join the cast. Directed by Andrew Stanton, Toy Story 5 marks Pixar’s 31st film.

November 12, 2025

Pixar released the first teaser trailer for Toy Story 5, the upcoming installment in the beloved animated franchise. The film will hit theaters on June 19, 2026. The teaser shows Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and their friends encountering Lilypad a frog-shaped smart tablet that poses new challenges for the toy gang.

 According to a press statement, the group faces “an all-new threat to playtime.” Actress Greta Lee joins the cast as the voice of Lilypad, marking her debut in the Toy Story universe.

Returning Voices and New Additions to the Cast

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen return as Woody and Buzz Lightyear, continuing their iconic partnership from the earlier films. Joan Cusack reprises her role as Jessie, while Blake Clark returns as Slinky Dog and Tony Hale as Forky. The new film introduces Conan O’Brien as Smarty Pants, a brand-new toy character.

Andrew Stanton, the acclaimed director behind Finding Nemo, Wall-E, and Finding Dory, directs Toy Story 5. Stanton, who co-wrote all four previous Toy Story films, serves as the sole screenwriter for this upcoming sequel.

Watch Teaser: 

The Legacy of the “Toy Story” Franchise

The original Toy Story debuted in 1995 as the world’s first fully computer-animated feature film, setting new standards in animation. Disney distributed the movie and its sequel Toy Story 2 in 1999, before acquiring Pixar in 2006. The franchise made a strong comeback with Toy Story 3 in 2010 and Toy Story 4 in 2019, both earning more than $1 billion globally. Each of these sequels also won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Over nearly three decades, Toy Story has become Pixar’s most successful and longest-running series.

Toy Story 5 marks Pixar’s 31st feature film. The studio’s latest release, Elio, premiered on June 20 but earned only $152 million worldwide. In contrast, Inside Out 2, released earlier in 2024, crossed $1.5 billion globally, becoming Pixar’s highest-grossing film of the year. Before Toy Story 5, Pixar plans to release Hoppers, an original animated feature, in March 2026. Despite fluctuating box office results in recent years, Pixar’s sequels continue to perform strongly, with Toy Story remaining its most dependable and profitable franchise.

Nov 12, 2025
