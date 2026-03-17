‘Traitors’ Fame Jannat Zubair, Brother Ayaan Assaulted And Chased On Highway In Broad Daylight; Team Confirms They’re Safe

Popular actor and digital sensation Jannat Zubair, together with her brother Ayaan Zubair, faced a life-threatening experience on a highway.

The team’s official statement, which they released on Monday, reported that the siblings suffered physical assault and high-speed pursuit during broad daylight on Sunday.

The news has sent shockwaves through their massive fan base because the duo shows a strong relationship, which they demonstrate through their public appearances. The statement confirmed that both siblings survived the incident with non-fatal injuries, from which they now need to recuperate.

Jannat Zubair Police Investigation

Law enforcement agencies have officially taken cognizance of the matter following the distress call regarding the highway confrontation.

The police investigation currently focuses on two tasks, which involve finding the vehicle that participated in the chase and examining all highway camera surveillance footage.

Authorities are working to piece together the sequence of events that led to the physical altercation to determine if this was a targeted attack or a case of extreme road rage.

The investigation has not yielded any arrests yet. Officials told the family that they are investigating the daylight attack, which occurred in a public space, with high priority.

Jannat Zubair Team Statement

The official team statement was delivered through Instagram to control the narrative while safeguarding the siblings’ privacy and to clear up facts that would stop false information from spreading.







The communication confirmed that Jannat and Ayaan had experienced a highly distressing situation but now required protection in a safe space.

The team requested that both followers and media outlets not make guesses about ongoing legal matters by sharing unconfirmed details, which might harm the current court case.

Friends from high society and dedicated supporters have filled the comments section with messages of support while they await justice through family collaboration with authorities.

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