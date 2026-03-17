LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci bihar india Abhishek Sharma Iran US War ai news KD The Devil Assembly Elections 2026 israel attack Dog attack Epstein files bike accident fuel supply bcci bihar india Abhishek Sharma Iran US War ai news KD The Devil Assembly Elections 2026 israel attack Dog attack Epstein files bike accident fuel supply bcci bihar india Abhishek Sharma Iran US War ai news KD The Devil Assembly Elections 2026 israel attack Dog attack Epstein files bike accident fuel supply bcci bihar india Abhishek Sharma Iran US War ai news KD The Devil Assembly Elections 2026 israel attack Dog attack Epstein files bike accident fuel supply
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci bihar india Abhishek Sharma Iran US War ai news KD The Devil Assembly Elections 2026 israel attack Dog attack Epstein files bike accident fuel supply bcci bihar india Abhishek Sharma Iran US War ai news KD The Devil Assembly Elections 2026 israel attack Dog attack Epstein files bike accident fuel supply bcci bihar india Abhishek Sharma Iran US War ai news KD The Devil Assembly Elections 2026 israel attack Dog attack Epstein files bike accident fuel supply bcci bihar india Abhishek Sharma Iran US War ai news KD The Devil Assembly Elections 2026 israel attack Dog attack Epstein files bike accident fuel supply
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘Traitors’ Fame Jannat Zubair, Brother Ayaan Assaulted And Chased On Highway In Broad Daylight; Team Confirms They’re Safe

‘Traitors’ Fame Jannat Zubair, Brother Ayaan Assaulted And Chased On Highway In Broad Daylight; Team Confirms They’re Safe

Popular actor Jannat Zubair and her brother Ayaan faced a broad daylight assault and high-speed chase on Sunday. Both survived with non-fatal injuries. Police are investigating the incident using highway footage while the team urges fans and media to avoid speculation.

Jannat Zubair, Brother Ayaan Assaulted and Chased on Highway
Jannat Zubair, Brother Ayaan Assaulted and Chased on Highway

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 17, 2026 02:14:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Traitors’ Fame Jannat Zubair, Brother Ayaan Assaulted And Chased On Highway In Broad Daylight; Team Confirms They’re Safe

Popular actor and digital sensation Jannat Zubair, together with her brother Ayaan Zubair, faced a life-threatening experience on a highway.

The team’s official statement, which they released on Monday, reported that the siblings suffered physical assault and high-speed pursuit during broad daylight on Sunday.

The news has sent shockwaves through their massive fan base because the duo shows a strong relationship, which they demonstrate through their public appearances. The statement confirmed that both siblings survived the incident with non-fatal injuries, from which they now need to recuperate.

You Might Be Interested In

Jannat Zubair Police Investigation

Law enforcement agencies have officially taken cognizance of the matter following the distress call regarding the highway confrontation.

The police investigation currently focuses on two tasks, which involve finding the vehicle that participated in the chase and examining all highway camera surveillance footage.

Authorities are working to piece together the sequence of events that led to the physical altercation to determine if this was a targeted attack or a case of extreme road rage.

The investigation has not yielded any arrests yet. Officials told the family that they are investigating the daylight attack, which occurred in a public space, with high priority.

Jannat Zubair Team Statement

The official team statement was delivered through Instagram to control the narrative while safeguarding the siblings’ privacy and to clear up facts that would stop false information from spreading.



The communication confirmed that Jannat and Ayaan had experienced a highly distressing situation but now required protection in a safe space.

The team requested that both followers and media outlets not make guesses about ongoing legal matters by sharing unconfirmed details, which might harm the current court case. 

Friends from high society and dedicated supporters have filled the comments section with messages of support while they await justice through family collaboration with authorities.

Also Read: ‘Crossed All Limits Of Vulgarity’: Nora Fatehi Gets Brutally Slammed By The Internet Over ‘Disgusting’ Lyrics In New Song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke Featuring Dhurandhar Star Sanjay Dutt

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 2:14 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

What Is Mamitha Baiju’s Net Worth And How Much Did She Earn For Vishwanath And Sons As Compared To Lead Actor Suriya?

Who Was Navnindra Behl? Kangana Ranaut’s Queen Co-Star, Also Known For Her Role In Ishqbaaz, Passes Away At 76, Tributes Pour In

‘Crossed All Limits Of Vulgarity’: Nora Fatehi Gets Brutally Slammed By The Internet Over ‘Disgusting’ Lyrics In New Song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke Featuring Dhurandhar Star Sanjay Dutt

Suriya’s ‘Vishwanath and Sons’ Teaser Dropped: Release Date, Cast, Storyline and Venky Atluri’s Family Drama First Glimpse Out

Dharmendra Remembered In Oscars 2026 ‘In Memoriam’ list, Leaves Him Out Of Televised Segment

LATEST NEWS

Cuba Hit By Massive Power Outage, Havana, Santiago, And Other Key Cities Plunge Into Darkness, Chaos Spreads Nationwide

Dubai Imposes Indefinite Ban On Foreign Airlines Amid Escalating Middle East Crisis, Travel Chaos Ensues

Kabul Erupts In Chaos: Multiple Explosions Rock City As Residents Report Jets Hovering Over Afghan Capital

‘Everything Destroyed Except Oil Pipes’: Donald Trump Makes Explosive Claim After Massive US Strike On Kharg Island

What Forced Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma to Quit Test Cricket? Gautam Gambhir Admits ‘Mistakes’ During Team India Coaching Tenure

Nitish Kumar, Nitin Nabin Among Winners As NDA Sweeps All 5 Rajya Sabha Seats in Bihar, Wins 2 In Odisha, Congress Falters Amid Cross-Voting Drama

WATCH: Rajasthan Royals Shares Dhurandhar-Inspired Video Targeting IPL Trophy As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Names It As Favourite Movie

No Bilateral Talks With US On Strait Of Hormuz Deployment, India Clarifies After Donald Trump Calls On Countries To Send Warships Amid Raging West Asia Conflict

Masterclasses in Leadership: NXT Fellows Engage with Global Architects of Policy and Innovation

The India Story Unveiled: Inaugural NXT Fellowship Concludes 8-Day Immersive Global Journey

‘Traitors’ Fame Jannat Zubair, Brother Ayaan Assaulted And Chased On Highway In Broad Daylight; Team Confirms They’re Safe

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Traitors’ Fame Jannat Zubair, Brother Ayaan Assaulted And Chased On Highway In Broad Daylight; Team Confirms They’re Safe

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Traitors’ Fame Jannat Zubair, Brother Ayaan Assaulted And Chased On Highway In Broad Daylight; Team Confirms They’re Safe
‘Traitors’ Fame Jannat Zubair, Brother Ayaan Assaulted And Chased On Highway In Broad Daylight; Team Confirms They’re Safe
‘Traitors’ Fame Jannat Zubair, Brother Ayaan Assaulted And Chased On Highway In Broad Daylight; Team Confirms They’re Safe
‘Traitors’ Fame Jannat Zubair, Brother Ayaan Assaulted And Chased On Highway In Broad Daylight; Team Confirms They’re Safe

QUICK LINKS