Nora Fatehi Trolled Over ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’; Armaan Malik Slams KD: The Devil Song for ‘Vulgar Lyrics’

Nora Fatehi appears alongside Sanjay Dutt in the dance number “Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke” from the Kannada film KD: The Devil. The video, released on Sunday, has drawn mixed reactions online. While some viewers appreciated Nora’s dance performance, many criticised the song for its allegedly vulgar lyrics, suggestive choreography, and double entendre.

As clips from the lyrical video spread widely on social media, singer Armaan Malik also reacted, saying that commercial songwriting seems to have reached a new low.

Set in a dance bar, the song shows Nora performing with several backup dancers. A promotional teaser released last week featured her wearing a ghaghra choli and dancing in front of a large crowd. However, once the full lyrical video was released on Sunday, the focus shifted to the song’s lyrics, which sparked widespread backlash online. Many social media users condemned what they described as suggestive double meanings and inappropriate wording.

This showed up on my timeline and I had to replay it just to make sure I heard it right. Sad to see commercial songwriting hit a new low.. https://t.co/BMMABqblnW — ARMAAN ✦ (@ArmaanMalik22) March 16, 2026

The track is sung by Mangli, with lyrics by Raqeeb Alam and music composed by Arjun Janya. It has received heavy criticism in the comments section on YouTube, where several viewers called the lyrics vulgar. One user wrote, “Ashleelta (vulgarity) at its peak,” while another questioned the choreography, commenting, “Wtf is this? It’s 2026 and we still have songs like this.” Another viewer added, “The lyrics are so cheap and vulgar,” with some even demanding that the song be banned.

Singer Armaan Malik also expressed his disapproval on X (formerly Twitter). Reacting to the clip, he wrote, “This showed up on my timeline and I had to replay it just to make sure I heard it right. Sad to see commercial songwriting hit a new low.” In a follow-up post, he added, “I am genuinely at a loss for words. Wish I could unhear it.”

[18+] Is there even a censor board in India? How are such vulgar, double-meaning songs allowed to go mainstream? Film : KD: The Devil, a pan-India film directed by Prem. Singer: Satyavathi Rathod.

Lyrics: Raqeeb Alam.

Music: Arjun Janya.

pic.twitter.com/7P4LtuklKi — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) March 16, 2026

Sanjay Dutt, who appears in the music video and features prominently in its social media thumbnail, also drew attention from viewers. One fan expressed disappointment, writing, “Didn’t expect this from Sanjay Dutt after Dhurandhar.” The film’s director, Prem, also faced criticism online.

Produced by Venkat K Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions, KD: The Devil stars Dhruva Sarja in the lead role. The film features an ensemble cast including Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, along with Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi in important roles. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 30, 2026.

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