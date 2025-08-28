LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Travis Kelce’s Father Spills The Beans On Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift’s Engagement!

Travis Kelce’s Father Spills The Beans On Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift’s Engagement!

Taylor Swift accepted Travis Kelce's proposal in a small, private ceremony, preferring to have a more private and private celebration than a big, public one. In his podcast, Travis's father, Ed, stated that he urged Travis to arrange the engagement as quickly as possible rather than waiting for the ideal, 'bigger' occasion.

With a handcrafted vintage engagement ring and a popular Instagram picture, Travis and Taylor's engagement news went global. (Image Credit: ANI)
With a handcrafted vintage engagement ring and a popular Instagram picture, Travis and Taylor's engagement news went global. (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 28, 2025 21:18:14 IST

Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs recently proposed to pop star Taylor Swift in a romantic and private space. Instead of a grand public display of the proposal, Kecle decided to take a more personal route. 

Family Factors and Blessings

As Travis’ father, Ed Kelce stated, originally Travis had planned on waiting until a later date to execute the proposal as a grand event. However, Ed said the moment was more important than the grandeur of any event and loves that he decided to do it now versus later. Travis talked to Taylor’s father, Scott Swift prior to asking Taylor to marry him. Ed Kelce said Scott supported Travis’ proposal and encouraged them both to move forward with it, emphasising that the proposal was the act of importance, not if it was grand or not. The importance of family values was a consistent theme in theirs and other family members’ lives. 

The Proposal Moment

Travis invited Taylor over for a glass of wine in their garden before dinner. In the tranquility of their home in Leawood, Kansas, he then asked Taylor to marry him and they FaceTimed their families to share their exciting news. Then they began their journey as an engaged couple. 

Public Announcement and Celebration 

Two weeks later, on August 26, 2025 Taylor and Travis announced their engagement on Instagram, via a post that pictured the two with a caption that read “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” that went viral and broke Instagram with over 30 million likes. The engagement ring, which was a custom vintage inspired ring, was collabed by Travis and jeweler Kindred Lubeck. 

Next Steps Together

As Taylor and Travis begin this new chapter together, their engagement had blessed their fans around the world. Their story represents how love is constant despite our ups and downs, the important role family has in supporting love, and that intimate moments are far more significant than grand overtures. The journey of Taylor and Travis represents more than just a story to follow, it mirrors the everyday reality for so many and reinforces that sometimes, the simplest moments mean the most in life. 

