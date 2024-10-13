Home
Sunday, October 13, 2024
Triptii Dimri Felt 'Performance Pressure' During The Shoot Of This Scene From Animal

Triptii Dimri Felt ‘Performance Pressure’ During The Shoot Of This Scene From Animal

Triptii Dimri, who entered Bollywood with ‘Poster Boys’ in 2017, garnered attention after her bold performance in the 2023 film ‘Animal’. It was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. She played a supporting character alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the film. Recently, Triptii revealed that she felt significant “performance pressure” during a particular scene with Ranbir and admitted that she messed up her lines during the shoot.

Triptii Dimri On Shooting A Challenging Scene With Ranbir Kapoor In ‘Animal’

‘Animal’, one of the most controversial films of 2023, featured an intense sequence in which Zoya (Triptii) apologises to Rannvijay (Ranbir) for spying on him and confesses that she is working with her foes. In an interview on The Ranveer Show, she said that she found this sequence to be a challenging one.

“I was under extreme performance pressure that day. I kept flubbing my lines over and over again. An actor I’ve admired all my life is standing in front of me. I’m supposed to perform the scene with him,” she said.

The actor added that Ranbir helped her essay the scene.

About ‘Animal’

‘Animal’ was an action-drama, directed by Sandeep Vanga. It centered on the complex relationship between the protagonist and his father. Animal starred Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and marked her first collaboration with the ‘Roy’ actor. The cast included Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Shakti Kapoor. It did well at the box office despite mixed reviews. Its sequel, titled ‘Animal Park’, is in the work.

Coming back to the present, Triptii Dimri recently appeared in the film Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and featuring Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. The comedy released in theaters on October 11 alongside Jigra. . Triptii has previously been part of films such as ‘Laila Majnu’, ‘Qala’, and ‘Bulbbul’.

