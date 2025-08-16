LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Tristan Rogers Passes Away: Inside His Wife Teresa Parkerson And Children Sara Jane, Cale Rogers’ Life

Tristan Rogers Passes Away: Inside His Wife Teresa Parkerson And Children Sara Jane, Cale Rogers’ Life

Daytime icon Tristan Rogers, famed as Robert Scorpio on General Hospital, dies at 79. He leaves behind wife Teresa Parkerson and children Sara Jane and Cale Rogers, remembered for his legendary career and devoted family life.

Farewell to Tristan Rogers, General Hospital legend and devoted family man.
Farewell to Tristan Rogers, General Hospital legend and devoted family man.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 16, 2025 03:40:13 IST

Daytime television is in mourning over the loss to this greatest icon. On August 15, 2025, the Australian American Tristan Rogers, so fondly remembered as a wonderful and even legendary Robert Scorpio in the American soap opera General Hospital, died at 79 years of age.  His death followed a recent struggle with lung cancer, with which he had openly been diagnosed in July.

During more than forty years, Rogers amazed the audience as the charismatic and courageous spy, who had become its own part and brand brought loyal fans to the actor. His death will be a sign of the end of the era of General Hospital and television in general, where his talent and charisma will never be forgotten.

Enduring Love: Tristan’s Family Life

More than his legendary screen character, Tristan Rogers enjoyed living as a family man. He leaves behind his dearly loved wife, Teresa Parkerson, and Sara Jane and Cale Rogers who are his two children. Tristan and Teresa got married in 1995 and they had an incredible attachment between them.

Teresa, on the other hand, was a veteran of the marketing field and would regularly accompany her husband to different public occasions and would serve as a constant support of her husband during his career. They were one of Hollywood marriages that showed the value of lasting companionship. Rogers often referred to the affection he had to his family and how much joy and stability they have provided to him.

A Father’s Legacy: Children and Their Paths

Tristan Rogers was a proud father and a loving father to his daughter, Sara Jane and his son, Cale. Although it is true that they both have been able to largely keep their lives out of the limelight, their father had been praised greatly due to his commitment.

Sara Jane Rogers was born in 1992, and Cale Rogers born in 1996. Rogers was used to pouring out his feeling of pride in what they had done and what they had experienced. 

The family does not want to be bothered now as they experience grief and depression, but the bond they had and the memories they shared together are a favorite part of the life of the deceased actor. They had been, through love, supporting and encouraging him and it was one thing he said made him strong during his last months.


Also Read: General Hospital Star Tristan Rogers Passes Away At 79: Uncovering The Health Struggles Behind His Death

Tags: Cale RogersSara JaneTeresa ParkersonTristan Rogers

RELATED News

Uorfi Javed Defends Mrunal Thakur Over Bipasha Basu Controversy, ‘I’ve Said Some Sh*t In The Past Too’
Sunny Deol Breaks Silence On Ranbir Kapoor Playing Lord Ram In Ramayana: He Always Takes Up A Project…
KBC 17 Independence Day Episode: Operation Sindoor Women Officers Steal Spotlight, How Much Prize Money Did They Bag?
‘Beta, Jab Tumhare Baap…’ Javed Akhtar’s Savage Clapback At Troll Over Pakistan Independence Day Goes Viral
Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Armaan Malik Announces Pregnancy With Second Wife Kritika Amid Legal Chaos, Here’s How The First Wife Reacted

LATEST NEWS

‘A Conspiracy Is Being Hatched…..’: Karnataka DY CM DK Shivakumar On Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case
IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy Puts State On High Alert
NFL Stars React To Taylor Swift’s Game-Changing Debut At Chiefs Match
‘Long and Substantive’: Zelenskyy, Trump Align on Next Steps for Ukraine Peace
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams PM Modi For Praising RSS In His I-Day Speech
Did Congress Underestimate Muhammad Ali Jinnah? NCERT’s New Partition Lessons Spark Debate
Will Monday’s Market Surprise Investors? What To Expect From The Stock Rally On August 18, 2025
Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
Barcelona Earn 11 Million Euros as Sporting CP Finalize Full Ownership of Trincao
Kingsley Coman Gets Recruited By Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia’s New Super Attack Emerges
Tristan Rogers Passes Away: Inside His Wife Teresa Parkerson And Children Sara Jane, Cale Rogers’ Life

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tristan Rogers Passes Away: Inside His Wife Teresa Parkerson And Children Sara Jane, Cale Rogers’ Life

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tristan Rogers Passes Away: Inside His Wife Teresa Parkerson And Children Sara Jane, Cale Rogers’ Life
Tristan Rogers Passes Away: Inside His Wife Teresa Parkerson And Children Sara Jane, Cale Rogers’ Life
Tristan Rogers Passes Away: Inside His Wife Teresa Parkerson And Children Sara Jane, Cale Rogers’ Life
Tristan Rogers Passes Away: Inside His Wife Teresa Parkerson And Children Sara Jane, Cale Rogers’ Life

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?