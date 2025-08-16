Tristan Rogers Passes Away: Inside His Wife Teresa Parkerson And Children Sara Jane, Cale Rogers’ Life

Daytime television is in mourning over the loss to this greatest icon. On August 15, 2025, the Australian American Tristan Rogers, so fondly remembered as a wonderful and even legendary Robert Scorpio in the American soap opera General Hospital, died at 79 years of age. His death followed a recent struggle with lung cancer, with which he had openly been diagnosed in July.

During more than forty years, Rogers amazed the audience as the charismatic and courageous spy, who had become its own part and brand brought loyal fans to the actor. His death will be a sign of the end of the era of General Hospital and television in general, where his talent and charisma will never be forgotten.

Enduring Love: Tristan’s Family Life

More than his legendary screen character, Tristan Rogers enjoyed living as a family man. He leaves behind his dearly loved wife, Teresa Parkerson, and Sara Jane and Cale Rogers who are his two children. Tristan and Teresa got married in 1995 and they had an incredible attachment between them.

Teresa, on the other hand, was a veteran of the marketing field and would regularly accompany her husband to different public occasions and would serve as a constant support of her husband during his career. They were one of Hollywood marriages that showed the value of lasting companionship. Rogers often referred to the affection he had to his family and how much joy and stability they have provided to him.

A Father’s Legacy: Children and Their Paths

Tristan Rogers was a proud father and a loving father to his daughter, Sara Jane and his son, Cale. Although it is true that they both have been able to largely keep their lives out of the limelight, their father had been praised greatly due to his commitment.

Sara Jane Rogers was born in 1992, and Cale Rogers born in 1996. Rogers was used to pouring out his feeling of pride in what they had done and what they had experienced.

The family does not want to be bothered now as they experience grief and depression, but the bond they had and the memories they shared together are a favorite part of the life of the deceased actor. They had been, through love, supporting and encouraging him and it was one thing he said made him strong during his last months.



