Home > Entertainment > General Hospital Star Tristan Rogers Passes Away At 79: Uncovering The Health Struggles Behind His Death

General Hospital star Tristan Rogers, famous for Robert Scorpio, passed away at 79 due to lung cancer. Fans and co-stars pay tribute to his legendary TV career and enduring legacy in daytime television.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 16, 2025 03:20:14 IST

Daytime television has lost a legend among legends as General Hospital Actress Tristan Rogers has passed on due to old age at 79.  The star who was famous because of his mythical role of playing Robert Scorpio passed away on August 15, 2025.

His death has elicited tributes in the memory of his exceptional life through the fans and co-stars alike. His cause of death was confirmed as lung cancer which the actor himself had courageously announced earlier in the month before his death.This is the final part of a long and influential career of many years.

The Battle with Illness and a Health Journey

In July 2025, the representatives of Tristan Rogers had released a statement that he was diagnosed with lung cancer and referred to that diagnosis as a challenging battle. The announcement indicated that the actor had been optimistic but engaged with his medical team to ensure that a treatment plan goes into place. The family had asked that their privacy be respected at this difficult time but were thankful to the fans and their love.

Although Rogers did not smoke, Meryl Soodak, his longtime manager, said the disease took a quick turn. His failing health had also been covered in another plot in the spin-off series General Hospital: Night Shift, where his character Robert Scorpio is diagnosed with colon cancer which lends a special and emotional crossover between the life of the actor and the character he most famous portrayed.

A Legacy Beyond the Screen

Aside the personal experience of taking care of his health, Tristan Rogers has an enormous legacy in television history. He played a regular role in General Hospital in several decades and was a regular in The Young and the Restless. He was equally a good voice actor and could be heard in a number of commercials, as well as the Disney movie The Rescuers Down Under.

His depiction of the suave spy Robert Scorpio who possessed a very strong sense of right and wrong endured him to many and his filmy camaraderie with his on-screen partners formed the best duet in daytime drama. Death does not only mark the death of an actor, but it marks the death of an age to fans who watched his character on screen and have a solid reasoning towards him as a legend of the small screen truly.

Tags: Tristan Rogers, Tristan Rogers death, Tristan Rogers lung cancer

