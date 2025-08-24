LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Twinkle Khanna Slams Hypocrisy As Protests Erupt Over Supreme Court’s Order On Stray Dogs

Twinkle Khanna Slams Hypocrisy As Protests Erupt Over Supreme Court’s Order On Stray Dogs

Twinkle Khanna calls out hypocrisy in human nature after protests against the Supreme Court’s stray dog order. She stresses the need for real activism, balanced empathy, and a middle path of sterilization and vaccination to protect both humans and animals

Twinkle Khanna questions hypocrisy in stray dog protests
Twinkle Khanna questions hypocrisy in stray dog protests

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 24, 2025 17:36:34 IST

In the recent, author and former actress Twinkle Khanna refers to what she calls the inherent hypocrisy inherent in human nature after a Supreme Court order against stray dogs was met with outcry and protests. The first one, which was later amended, aimed at taking the stray dogs off the streets and sending them to shelters as an increase of rabies cases had been witnessed. The personal connection to the story that Khanna had relating to the topic of the stray dogs her building adopted to a certain extent affected her ability to think calmly about the news. 

She identified a contrast between bottom-up activism that takes place on the ground and a more superficial advocacy. Khanna celebrates the people who raced the weather and police to make a stand against their cause but dismisses what she calls armchair protestors as the people who write on the Internet about the strays and tuck into non-vegetarian food.  She pointed out contradictorily, morality is tastier when it is accompanied by a McDonalds hamburger implying that the world is filled with a selective empathy where people only care about one cause and neglect another.

Twinkle Khanna on SC Stray Dog Order Outcry

The first Supreme Court order on August 11 was a stern reaction to the increasing litany of stray dog related cases happening in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). The court mandated local governments to remove all strays in the locality to be detained in shelters.

This prompted up-roar by animal lovers and other activists contending that such an action was cruelty to animals and would result in the death of the dogs. This event occurred due to the pressure that the judiciary received by social media, most notably by the backlash of society.

A Middle Path for Animal Welfare

The Supreme Court revised its earlier order, after the protests and discussions of the people. The new rule, a more even-handed one, orders the release of the stray dogs to their original habitats after they are sterilized, immunized. The only exceptions are those dogs, which are either rabid or ones that exhibit aggressive behavior.

The court also stipulated establishment of special feeding areas and forbade street feeding. This amendment indicates a shift to a solution that can address both the public safety and animal welfare as such leading to the concern to implement the laws in letter and spirit of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules. Even Khanna had appealed to a middle ground stating that the best options are vaccination and sterilization to help both humans and animals.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi summoned by Pune court for disrespecting judiciary in Jolly LLB 3

Tags: Supreme Court stray dog ordertwinkle khannaTwinkle Khanna stray dogs

RELATED News

Tannishtha Chatterjee Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Battle Months After Losing Father To Cancer: Can’t Get Worse Than This
Ashnoor Kaur Spoke To This Former Bigg Boss Contestant Before Entering The Salman Khan-Hosted Show
Bigg Boss 19 Inside House Photos: Salman Khan Unveils Stunning ‘Cabin in the Woods’ Themed House
Sopranos Star Jerry Adler Dies At 96: Broadway Veteran Who Captivated Stage And Screen
Mini Mathur Slams Paparazzo For Zooming on Kajol: ‘She Doesn’t Owe You Eternal Youth’

LATEST NEWS

Will Donald Trump Invite Vladimir Putin For FIFA World Cup 2026? Know What US President Said
Donald Trump To Deploy Troops In Chicago? Democratic Leader Issues Big Statement
Sattva Engineering Construction SME IPO Launches Soon: Here’s What Every Investor NEEDS To Know
Donald Trump Clashes With Maryland Governor Over Crime, Threatens Baltimore Bridge Funding
Current Infraprojects SME IPO Drops On Aug 26: Planning To Invest Or Will Drop Out?
Anlon Healthcare IPO Is Here: Is This Your Ticket To Big Returns?
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemen’s Capital Sanaa After Houthi Missile Attack
Visiting Vietnam Vice President, Nepal PM Oli Hold Talks to Deepen Relations
Vikran Engineering IPO Is Coming: Here’s Why You Might Want To Pay Attention
Inside ICE Expansion: How the US Federal Agency Is Scaling Up and Training New Agents
Twinkle Khanna Slams Hypocrisy As Protests Erupt Over Supreme Court’s Order On Stray Dogs

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Twinkle Khanna Slams Hypocrisy As Protests Erupt Over Supreme Court’s Order On Stray Dogs

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Twinkle Khanna Slams Hypocrisy As Protests Erupt Over Supreme Court’s Order On Stray Dogs
Twinkle Khanna Slams Hypocrisy As Protests Erupt Over Supreme Court’s Order On Stray Dogs
Twinkle Khanna Slams Hypocrisy As Protests Erupt Over Supreme Court’s Order On Stray Dogs
Twinkle Khanna Slams Hypocrisy As Protests Erupt Over Supreme Court’s Order On Stray Dogs

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?