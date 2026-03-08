It has raised concern among fans who YouTuber and former Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal, aka the UK07 Rider was admitted to the hospital after a car crash that purportedly happened when he was live on Instagram. The influencer ended what he had named his final ride prematurely due to what seemed to be an accident. Dobhal was reportedly driving his car in the live session when the matter began to get alarming and viewers of Dobhal were concerned since they were witnesses of what was occurring. Even though he survived the accident, the content producer got to the local hospital where he was taken to seek medical attention shortly after the broadcast went dead.

UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Rushed To ICU After Suicide Attempt During Instagram Live; Manager Breaks Silence On His Health — Check Here

The manager of Anurag Dobhal, Rohit Panday, was later seen by an Instagram update to assure followers that he was alright. Panday told fans that Dobhal had been transferred to a different hospital and is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU). In his message, he requested the supporters to pray that the YouTuber would recover and he would appreciate the people who had come forward to offer assistance during the crisis. In the ICU at the moment, and praying. We are connected with the doctors as well as with everybody. It is through the support of the people who have been supporting us particularly the fans who assisted me in finding his whereabouts and secured assistance to him that he has been able to cope, Panday wrote. He further noted that the presence of a few young followers was instrumental in assisting to locate Dobhal after the crash so that they would be able to help him immediately.





Previously, Panday issued an official statement to confirm that Dobhal was hospitalised and urged people not to spread rumours or speculations. He asked the people and media to trust the information only in updates posted using his Instagram account on the health of the YouTuber. The event follows the recent vlog, where Dobhal wrote about personal struggles in an open way, during which he said he had been experiencing mental harassment by family members and had also been experiencing marriage problems with his wife, Ritika Chauhan. In this video, he inferred emotional distress and stated that he had been dealing with it intensely, and it caused some level of concern among his followers not to mention that this happened way before the accident took place.

