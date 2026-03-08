UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Rushed To ICU After Suicide Attempt During Instagram Live; Manager Breaks Silence On His Health — Check Here

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price International Womens Day Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway icc israel iran conflict aerial interception debris dignified transfer ceremony Bahrain explosions All England Open Balendra Shah DUBAI crime news india news Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price International Womens Day Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway icc israel iran conflict aerial interception debris dignified transfer ceremony Bahrain explosions All England Open Balendra Shah DUBAI crime news india news Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price International Womens Day Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway icc israel iran conflict aerial interception debris dignified transfer ceremony Bahrain explosions All England Open Balendra Shah DUBAI crime news india news Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price International Womens Day Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway icc israel iran conflict aerial interception debris dignified transfer ceremony Bahrain explosions All England Open Balendra Shah DUBAI crime news india news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price International Womens Day Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway icc israel iran conflict aerial interception debris dignified transfer ceremony Bahrain explosions All England Open Balendra Shah DUBAI crime news india news Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price International Womens Day Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway icc israel iran conflict aerial interception debris dignified transfer ceremony Bahrain explosions All England Open Balendra Shah DUBAI crime news india news Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price International Womens Day Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway icc israel iran conflict aerial interception debris dignified transfer ceremony Bahrain explosions All England Open Balendra Shah DUBAI crime news india news Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price International Womens Day Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway icc israel iran conflict aerial interception debris dignified transfer ceremony Bahrain explosions All England Open Balendra Shah DUBAI crime news india news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Rushed To ICU After Suicide Attempt During Instagram Live; Manager Breaks Silence On His Health — Check Here

UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Rushed To ICU After Suicide Attempt During Instagram Live; Manager Breaks Silence On His Health — Check Here

The event follows the recent vlog, where UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal wrote about personal struggles in an open way, during which he said he had been experiencing mental harassment by family members and had also been experiencing marriage problems with his wife, Ritika Chauhan.

UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal allegedly attempts suicide on Instagram Live. (Photo: X)
UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal allegedly attempts suicide on Instagram Live. (Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 8, 2026 09:14:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Rushed To ICU After Suicide Attempt During Instagram Live; Manager Breaks Silence On His Health — Check Here

It has raised concern among fans who YouTuber and former Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal, aka the UK07 Rider was admitted to the hospital after a car crash that purportedly happened when he was live on Instagram. The influencer ended what he had named his final ride prematurely due to what seemed to be an accident. Dobhal was reportedly driving his car in the live session when the matter began to get alarming and viewers of Dobhal were concerned since they were witnesses of what was occurring. Even though he survived the accident, the content producer got to the local hospital where he was taken to seek medical attention shortly after the broadcast went dead.

UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Rushed To ICU After Suicide Attempt During Instagram Live; Manager Breaks Silence On His Health — Check Here

The manager of Anurag Dobhal, Rohit Panday, was later seen by an Instagram update to assure followers that he was alright. Panday told fans that Dobhal had been transferred to a different hospital and is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU). In his message, he requested the supporters to pray that the YouTuber would recover and he would appreciate the people who had come forward to offer assistance during the crisis. In the ICU at the moment, and praying. We are connected with the doctors as well as with everybody. It is through the support of the people who have been supporting us particularly the fans who assisted me in finding his whereabouts and secured assistance to him that he has been able to cope, Panday wrote. He further noted that the presence of a few young followers was instrumental in assisting to locate Dobhal after the crash so that they would be able to help him immediately.

UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Rushed To ICU After Suicide Attempt During Instagram Live; Manager Breaks Silence On His Health — Check Here

You Might Be Interested In

Previously, Panday issued an official statement to confirm that Dobhal was hospitalised and urged people not to spread rumours or speculations. He asked the people and media to trust the information only in updates posted using his Instagram account on the health of the YouTuber. The event follows the recent vlog, where Dobhal wrote about personal struggles in an open way, during which he said he had been experiencing mental harassment by family members and had also been experiencing marriage problems with his wife, Ritika Chauhan. In this video, he inferred emotional distress and stated that he had been dealing with it intensely, and it caused some level of concern among his followers not to mention that this happened way before the accident took place.

ALSO READ: Did Anurag Dobhal Aka UK07 Rider Attempt Suicide Days After Accusing Family Of Harassment And Torture? Instagram Live Accident Video Goes Viral | Watch

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 9:14 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Anurag DobhalUK07 Rideruk07 rider Anurag DobhalUK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal newsUK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Suicide

RELATED News

‘Tateeree’ Song Controversy: Badshah Apologises As Haryana Police Issues Look-Out Circular Against Him; Says ‘Haryana Ka Beta Samajh Kar Mujhe Maaf Karenge’ | WATCH

‘Hello Bachhon’ Review: Vineet Kumar Singh Delivers A Powerful Performance In Netflix Series Inspired By ‘Physics Wallah’ Founder Alakh Pandey

Project Hail Mary India Release Delayed , Can Ryan Gosling’s Sci-Fi Beat Dhurandhar 2 At The Box Office?

Saurabh Shukla’s Jab Khuli Kitaab X Review: Fans Praise Touching Narrative And Stellar Performances By Pankaj Kapur, Dimple Kapadia; Applaud Soulful Storytelling

Vijay–Trisha Viral Photos Trigger Fresh Controversy As Wife Sangeetha Seeks Residential Rights Amid Divorce Battle

LATEST NEWS

UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Rushed To ICU After Suicide Attempt During Instagram Live; Manager Breaks Silence On His Health — Check Here

ICAI CA Inter January Result 2026: Direct Link to Check and Download Inter, Foundation Merit List at icai.nic.in, Latest Official Updates on Release Timing

‘Captured, Not Killed’: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Top Adviser Claims US Soldiers Were Taken Prisoner, Accuses Trump Of Hiding Key Details About Deaths

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 8: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities

IND vs NZ Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in T20 World Cup 2026 Final At Narendra Modi Stadium

Happy International Women’s Day 2026: 50+ Inspiring Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images, And WhatsApp Status To Celebrate Women!

La Liga: Yamal scores as Barcelona Defeats Athletic Club 1-0, Extending Their Lead at The Top of The Points Table

Kuwait International Airport Fuel Storage Hit By Iranian Drones; Authorities Urge Residents To Remain Indoors Amid Escalating US‑Israel‑Iran War

Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway’s Oslo Raises Fears Of Possible Attack Amid US-Israel-Iran War

IND vs NZ Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch India vs New Zealand final Clash Live on TV And Online

UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Rushed To ICU After Suicide Attempt During Instagram Live; Manager Breaks Silence On His Health — Check Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Rushed To ICU After Suicide Attempt During Instagram Live; Manager Breaks Silence On His Health — Check Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Rushed To ICU After Suicide Attempt During Instagram Live; Manager Breaks Silence On His Health — Check Here
UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Rushed To ICU After Suicide Attempt During Instagram Live; Manager Breaks Silence On His Health — Check Here
UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Rushed To ICU After Suicide Attempt During Instagram Live; Manager Breaks Silence On His Health — Check Here
UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Rushed To ICU After Suicide Attempt During Instagram Live; Manager Breaks Silence On His Health — Check Here

QUICK LINKS