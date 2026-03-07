Did Anurag Dobhal Aka UK07 Rider Attempt Suicide Days After Accusing Family Of Harassment And Torture? Instagram Live Accident Video Goes Viral | Watch

Popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, left fans and viewers shocked after a disturbing video surfaced online.

During an Instagram Live session, Dobhal was seen driving at nearly 150 kmph before crashing into a roadside divider. The live footage sparked widespread concern about his mental health and safety.

Eyewitnesses and fans noted that Anurag appeared emotionally distressed during the live session, repeatedly saying goodbye before the video abruptly ended. While the incident alarmed many, later reports confirmed that he is currently safe, providing some relief to his followers.

Allegations Against Family and Emotional Distress

Just days before the incident, Anurag posted a detailed YouTube video where he alleged facing harassment and mental torture from his family. In the video, he described the emotional turmoil following disputes over his inter-caste marriage to Ritika Chauhan, claiming that his parents refused to accept their union and barred them from entering the family home.

In the emotional vlog, Dobhal revealed that he had attempted suicide due to the mounting stress and heartbreak, especially after his wife Ritika left him temporarily. He openly stated,

“Mere maut ke zimmedar mummy, papa, Kalam, and Shreya. I have nothing left to do anything. I am under a lot of depression.”

Family Responds to Accusations

Anurag’s brother, Kalam Ink, reacted on Instagram Stories, calling the claims one-sided and accusing Anurag of seeking social media attention. He stated:

“He loves traction on Instagram. All the proofs have been given in my broadcast channel. Don’t get into all this; it’s his daily thing for views.”

Kalam also claimed that some of Anurag’s posts were influenced by legal setbacks and personal disputes, further complicating the narrative.

UK07 Rider’s Career and Personal Life

Anurag Dobhal started his YouTube journey in 2018, focusing on motorcycles and adventure content, amassing a 6.9 million-strong Instagram following. His popularity extended to television when he joined Bigg Boss 17, where he gained further recognition.

UK 07 Rider is safe after car accident pic.twitter.com/LHIRKgvuMi — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 7, 2026

Anurag married his longtime girlfriend, Ritika Chauhan, in May 2025. The couple announced in September that they are expecting their first child, adding a personal dimension to the public concern over his recent mental health struggles.

Social Media and Fan Reactions

The Instagram Live video went viral within hours, triggering intense debate across social media platforms. Fans expressed concern for his well-being, while some questioned the authenticity of the events. Hashtags like #UK07Rider, #AnuragDobhal, and #InstagramLiveAccident trended on multiple platforms as followers demanded updates on his condition.

The incident highlights the growing concern about mental health and social media pressure among popular influencers. While Anurag Dobhal appears to be physically safe, the episode has sparked a wider conversation about family disputes, online attention, and emotional well-being.

(If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines

AASRA – 9820466726

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation- 9088030303

