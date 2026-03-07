LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘Vijay Is My Home’: Trisha Krishnan Faces Massive Backlash For Remark On TVK Chief; 2-Year-Old Leo Success Meet Video Goes Viral After Sangeetha Files For Divorce

Old Leo success meet video of Trisha Krishnan calling Vijay “home” resurfaces, sparking backlash after Sangeetha Sornalingam files divorce.

Vijay and Trisha have worked together in several popular Tamil films. (Photo: X)
Vijay and Trisha have worked together in several popular Tamil films. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 7, 2026 18:33:14 IST

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay and actor Trisha Krishnan are once again trending on social media after an old video from the success meet of the film Leo resurfaced online.

In the viral clip, Trisha referred to Vijay as someone who feels like “home” to her, a remark that has triggered massive backlash online, especially after reports emerged that Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, has filed for divorce.

Old Leo Success Meet Video Resurfaces

The video dates back to the success meet of Leo, the 2023 action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. During the event, Trisha spoke about reuniting with Vijay on screen after many years.

She described the experience as similar to meeting a school friend after a long time.

“Vijay… it was like meeting a school friend again after a long time. There was the same comfort, love and friendship. In my 20-year career, the longest journey I’ve had with a co-star is with Vijay. They say home is not a place, it is a person,” she said.

The clip, which has resurfaced on social media platforms, has now gone viral again and sparked heated debates among fans.

Vijay Calls Trisha ‘Princess’ at the Event

At the same success meet, Vijay also praised Trisha for maintaining her position in the film industry for more than two decades.

“It is not a big thing that a 20-year-old girl becomes a heroine. But it is something when that girl maintains her position as a heroine for 20 years, with the same energy and beauty,” he said.

He further added that fans would recognise who he was referring to, calling Trisha their “princess” and even joking about her distinctive “princess wave” to fans.

Recent Public Appearance Together

The renewed attention also comes after Vijay and Trisha were recently seen together at a wedding reception hosted by the family of film producer Kalpathi Suresh.

A video circulating online shows Vijay stepping out of a car holding a bouquet, while Trisha follows him into the venue. The event was reportedly organised for the producer’s son.

Their appearance together further fuelled online speculation, leading many users to revisit older clips and interviews.

Divorce Petition Filed by Sangeetha

Meanwhile, Vijay’s wife Sangeetha has reportedly filed a petition seeking divorce after more than 25 years of marriage.

According to reports citing court documents, she approached the Chengalpattu District Court seeking dissolution of their marriage under provisions of the Special Marriage Act, 1954.

The petition reportedly cites allegations including infidelity, mental cruelty, neglect and desertion. It also states that she discovered in 2021 that Vijay was allegedly involved in an extramarital relationship with an actress.

Sangeetha has also requested the court to allow her to continue residing in the couple’s matrimonial home in Chennai until the legal proceedings conclude.

Vijay and Trisha’s Long Film Association

Vijay and Trisha have worked together in several popular Tamil films over the years, including Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi and Leo.

Their long professional association and close friendship have often drawn attention from fans.

With the resurfaced clip and the ongoing divorce case making headlines, the actors once again find themselves at the centre of intense social media scrutiny.

ALSO READ: ‘Tateeree’ Song Controversy: Badshah Apologises As Haryana Police Issues Look-Out Circular Against Him; Says ‘Haryana Ka Beta Samajh Kar Mujhe Maaf Karenge’ | WATCH

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 6:33 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
