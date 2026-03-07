LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'Tateeree' Song Controversy: Badshah Apologises As Haryana Police Issues Look-Out Circular Against Him; Says 'Haryana Ka Beta Samajh Kar Mujhe Maaf Karenge' | WATCH

'Tateeree' Song Controversy: Badshah Apologises As Haryana Police Issues Look-Out Circular Against Him; Says 'Haryana Ka Beta Samajh Kar Mujhe Maaf Karenge' | WATCH

Badshah: Rapper Badshah has responded to the controversy surrounding his latest Haryanvi track Titiri, saying he never intended to offend anyone and that he is “a proud Haryanavi.” The singer addressed the backlash through a video message on social media after the song drew criticism over its lyrics and visuals.

'Tateeree' Song Controversy: Badshah Apologises As Haryana Police Issues Look-Out Circular Against Him; Says 'Haryana Ka Beta Samajh Kar Mujhe Maaf Karenge' (Pic Credits: Instagram)
‘Tateeree’ Song Controversy: Badshah Apologises As Haryana Police Issues Look-Out Circular Against Him; Says ‘Haryana Ka Beta Samajh Kar Mujhe Maaf Karenge’ (Pic Credits: Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 7, 2026 18:07:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Tateeree’ Song Controversy: Badshah Apologises As Haryana Police Issues Look-Out Circular Against Him; Says ‘Haryana Ka Beta Samajh Kar Mujhe Maaf Karenge’ | WATCH

Badshah: Rapper Badshah has responded to the controversy surrounding his latest Haryanvi track Titiri, saying he never intended to offend anyone and that he is “a proud Haryanavi.” The singer addressed the backlash through a video message on social media after the song drew criticism over its lyrics and visuals.

The song sparked outrage among some groups in Haryana, who alleged that certain lines and visuals in the music video were inappropriate and disrespectful, particularly towards women and minors.

Badshah Clarifies His Stand

Breaking his silence, Badshah said the song’s message had been misunderstood. He stressed that his cultural roots are closely tied to Haryana and that he would never intentionally portray the state, its women, or children in a negative manner.

In his video message, the rapper said he comes from the hip-hop genre, where lyrics are often used competitively to “bring down the opponent.” According to him, the lines in the song were not aimed at insulting any individual or community.

He also apologised to anyone who may have felt hurt, asking people to consider him “a son of Haryana” and forgive him if the song caused offence.

Legal Trouble And Complaints Over The Song

The controversy intensified after complaints were filed against the track, alleging obscene or objectionable content. Critics claimed the song featured scenes showing schoolgirls in uniform in a manner they found inappropriate.

Following the complaints, the Haryana State Commission for Women issued a notice to Badshah and asked him to appear before the panel on March 13 to present his explanation.

Controversy Continues Around ‘Titiri’

Released earlier this month, Titiri quickly went viral online but also drew criticism from social groups and activists. Some complainants alleged the lyrics and visuals could negatively influence young audiences and objectify women.

While the singer has now issued an explanation and apology, the matter is expected to be examined by authorities, and further action will depend on the outcome of the ongoing proceedings.

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 6:07 PM IST
‘Tateeree’ Song Controversy: Badshah Apologises As Haryana Police Issues Look-Out Circular Against Him; Says ‘Haryana Ka Beta Samajh Kar Mujhe Maaf Karenge’ | WATCH

QUICK LINKS