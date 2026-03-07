LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran missiles Iran US War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump dubai airport airspace Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War Iran missiles Iran US War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump dubai airport airspace Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War Iran missiles Iran US War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump dubai airport airspace Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War Iran missiles Iran US War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump dubai airport airspace Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran missiles Iran US War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump dubai airport airspace Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War Iran missiles Iran US War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump dubai airport airspace Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War Iran missiles Iran US War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump dubai airport airspace Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War Iran missiles Iran US War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump dubai airport airspace Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘Hello Bachhon’ Review: Vineet Kumar Singh Delivers A Powerful Performance In Netflix Series Inspired By ‘Physics Wallah’ Founder Alakh Pandey

‘Hello Bachhon’ Review: Vineet Kumar Singh Delivers A Powerful Performance In Netflix Series Inspired By ‘Physics Wallah’ Founder Alakh Pandey

The Netflix series Hello Bachhon brings to the screen a story inspired by the journey of Alakh Pandey, founder of the popular ed-tech platform Physics Wallah. Starring Viineet Kumar Singh in the lead role.

‘Hello Bachhon’ Review: Vineet Kumar Singh Delivers A Powerful Performance In Netflix Series Inspired By 'Physics Wallah' Founder Alakh Pandey (Via Facebook)
‘Hello Bachhon’ Review: Vineet Kumar Singh Delivers A Powerful Performance In Netflix Series Inspired By 'Physics Wallah' Founder Alakh Pandey (Via Facebook)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 7, 2026 17:29:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Hello Bachhon’ Review: Vineet Kumar Singh Delivers A Powerful Performance In Netflix Series Inspired By ‘Physics Wallah’ Founder Alakh Pandey

‘Hello Bachhon’ Review: The Netflix series Hello Bachhon brings to the screen a story inspired by the journey of Alakh Pandey, founder of the popular ed-tech platform Physics Wallah. Starring Viineet Kumar Singh in the lead role, the show attempts to capture the struggles and determination of a teacher who dreams of making quality education accessible to millions of students across India.

Released on Netflix, the drama blends inspiration with realism, focusing on how one educator challenges the rigid and commercialised coaching culture that dominates competitive exam preparation in the country.

A Story Rooted In Education And Aspiration

At its core, Hello Bachhon follows the journey of a modest physics teacher who refuses to accept the limitations of the existing education system. The narrative highlights how his unconventional teaching methods and belief in affordable education help students from modest backgrounds dream of careers in engineering and medicine.

You Might Be Interested In

Rather than presenting a simple success story, the series explores the challenges faced while building a meaningful educational movement. It touches on issues such as student pressure, family expectations, and the intense competition surrounding entrance examinations in India.

Viineet Kumar Singh Anchors The Series

One of the strongest aspects of the show is the performance by Viineet Kumar Singh, who plays the determined teacher at the centre of the story. Known for his powerful roles in projects like Mukkabaaz, Singh brings emotional depth and authenticity to the character.

His portrayal reflects the quiet resilience of a teacher driven not by fame but by a desire to transform students’ lives. The supporting cast, including actors such as Vikram Kochhar and Girija Oak Godbole, adds further emotional layers to the narrative.

A Socially Relevant OTT Drama

Created by Abhishek Yadav and directed by Pratish Mehta, the series positions itself as a socially relevant drama about ambition, opportunity, and perseverance. It examines how education can become a powerful tool for social mobility and personal transformation.

Overall, Hello Bachhon stands out as a grounded and motivational story that celebrates the impact of a dedicated teacher. With its focus on real-world struggles and the power of accessible education, the series aims to resonate strongly with students, parents and educators alike.

READ MORE: Project Hail Mary India Release Delayed , Can Ryan Gosling’s Sci-Fi Beat Dhurandhar 2 At The Box Office?

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 5:29 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Saurabh Shukla’s Jab Khuli Kitaab X Review: Fans Praise Touching Narrative And Stellar Performances By Pankaj Kapur, Dimple Kapadia; Applaud Soulful Storytelling

Vijay–Trisha Viral Photos Trigger Fresh Controversy As Wife Sangeetha Seeks Residential Rights Amid Divorce Battle

Vikram On Duty OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Nikhil Maliyakkal’s Telugu Investigative Drama; Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

Elvish Yadav Leaves His Loyal Fans Stunned After He Surprisingly Proposes To Jiya Shankar LIVE On Engaged 2, Internet Says ‘Ye Show Ke Liye….’

Who Is Madhu Raju? TikToker Deletes Instagram After Facing Backlash For Dancing At World War II Memorial In Washington; Viral Video Sparks Outrage

LATEST NEWS

What Led To Flipkart Layoffs? Around 500 Employees Asked To Leave After Annual Performance Review, Job Cuts Linked To ‘One-Star’ Ratings

Mitchell Santner Names Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy As Biggest Threats Ahead Of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final — WATCH

Who Was Harwinder Singh Alias ‘Happy’? Punjab Sarpanch With Criminal Past Shot Dead In Daylight At Gym,Third Village Head Killed In Two Months

Mukesh Ambani Or Gautam Adani: Who Is Asia’s & India’s Richest Person In 2026? Hurun Global Rich List 2026 Reveals The Answer

BSEB Matric Answer Key 2026 Out: How To Raise Objections And Key Details Here

‘Hello Bachhon’ Review: Vineet Kumar Singh Delivers A Powerful Performance In Netflix Series Inspired By ‘Physics Wallah’ Founder Alakh Pandey

Tie Break Tens Adds Fast-Paced Spark to Indian Wells as Fritz and Rybakina Retain Eisenhower Cup

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma Begins Batting Practice in Nets, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

IND vs NZ WATCH: Glenn Phillips’ Bench Press Workout Before T20 World Cup 2026 Final Goes Viral, Fans Ask ‘Mr Olympia Loading?’

What Law Protects Sailors At Sea? Sri Lanka Says Iranian Crew Will Be Treated According To Global Humanitarian Rules

‘Hello Bachhon’ Review: Vineet Kumar Singh Delivers A Powerful Performance In Netflix Series Inspired By ‘Physics Wallah’ Founder Alakh Pandey

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Hello Bachhon’ Review: Vineet Kumar Singh Delivers A Powerful Performance In Netflix Series Inspired By ‘Physics Wallah’ Founder Alakh Pandey

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Hello Bachhon’ Review: Vineet Kumar Singh Delivers A Powerful Performance In Netflix Series Inspired By ‘Physics Wallah’ Founder Alakh Pandey
‘Hello Bachhon’ Review: Vineet Kumar Singh Delivers A Powerful Performance In Netflix Series Inspired By ‘Physics Wallah’ Founder Alakh Pandey
‘Hello Bachhon’ Review: Vineet Kumar Singh Delivers A Powerful Performance In Netflix Series Inspired By ‘Physics Wallah’ Founder Alakh Pandey
‘Hello Bachhon’ Review: Vineet Kumar Singh Delivers A Powerful Performance In Netflix Series Inspired By ‘Physics Wallah’ Founder Alakh Pandey

QUICK LINKS