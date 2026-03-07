Project Hail Mary India Release Delayed , Can Ryan Gosling’s Sci-Fi Beat Dhurandhar 2 At The Box Office?

The Indian release of Project Hail Mary has been postponed because it needs to run in theaters for more time to maximize its box office earnings. The film will now begin its Indian theatrical run on March 26, 2026, which had been scheduled to start on March 20, 2026, simultaneous with its worldwide distribution.

The one-week delay has been implemented to counteract the intense public interest in Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which features Ranveer Singh and will begin showing in theaters on March 19.

Sony Pictures India wants to change its movie release date because it needs to secure more IMAX theaters and premium large-format screens for the Andy Weir adaptation, which they want to present in its complete cinematic experience without any interruptions from the Bollywood action sequel.

Box Office Strategy: Avoiding the Dhurandhar 2 Momentum

The launch date of the project has been postponed because of the overwhelming business demands that will arise from Dhurandhar 2.

The sequel to the film has already achieved substantial pre-sales results because it aims to release exclusively during the profitable Eid and Gudi Padwa holiday period after the first film reached a record-breaking box office total of ₹1,300 crore.

Experts in the industry state that direct competition between films would have resulted in significant screen allocation restrictions, which would have hurt Project Hail Mary specifically in the areas of single-screen theaters and regional circuits.

The Ryan Gosling film will begin its March 26 release because it needs time to establish its own identity, while the initial “Dhurandhar storm” needs to complete its period of activity during which the film becomes the main attraction for upcoming weekend moviegoers.

Theatrical Experience: Prioritizing IMAX and Regional Accessibility

The rescheduling was primarily driven by the need to provide an exceptional viewing experience. Project Hail Mary is designed for the largest possible canvas, and the new date enables IMAX screens throughout India to display both Hollywood and Bollywood content without division.

The film will undergo a major multilingual release that includes Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu dubbed versions that will soon be available to the public.

This stakeful fact shows that the studio intends to market the film as a major mainstream blockbuster instead of a specialized science fiction film.

The distributors will achieve their maximum market coverage on March 26 by establishing a direct distribution route that connects to areas where there exists high demand for advanced space exploration films.

Also Read: ‘His Daily Things for Views’: UK07 Rider, Bigg Boss Fame Anurag Dobhal’s Brother Kalam Ink Hits Back on Family ‘Mental Torture’ and Suicide Attempt Claims