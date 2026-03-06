LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'His Daily Things for Views': UK07 Rider, Bigg Boss Fame Anurag Dobhal's Brother Kalam Ink Hits Back on Family 'Mental Torture' and Suicide Attempt Claims

‘His Daily Things for Views’: UK07 Rider, Bigg Boss Fame Anurag Dobhal’s Brother Kalam Ink Hits Back on Family ‘Mental Torture’ and Suicide Attempt Claims

Responding to the allegations, his brother Kalam Ink dismissed the claims, saying the narrative shared by Anurag is one-sided and alleging that the YouTuber is making such statements to gain views and social media attention.

UK07 Rider, Bigg Boss Fame Anurag Dobhal's Brother Kalam Ink Hits Back on Family ‘Mental Torture’ and Suicide Attempt Claims. Photos: X/Screen Grab
UK07 Rider, Bigg Boss Fame Anurag Dobhal's Brother Kalam Ink Hits Back on Family ‘Mental Torture’ and Suicide Attempt Claims. Photos: X/Screen Grab

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 6, 2026 13:43:30 IST

‘His Daily Things for Views’: UK07 Rider, Bigg Boss Fame Anurag Dobhal’s Brother Kalam Ink Hits Back on Family ‘Mental Torture’ and Suicide Attempt Claims

YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal left fans stunned after accusing his family of subjecting him to mental harassment and torture. Responding to the allegations, his brother Kalam Ink dismissed the claims, saying the narrative shared by Anurag is one-sided and alleging that the YouTuber is making such statements to gain views and social media attention.

Kalam Ink Calls Anurag Dobhal’s Allegations ‘One-Sided’ 

Reacting to the accusation, Kalam Ink addressed the controversy through a series of posts on his Instagram Stories. He stated, “I am a man of my words. All the proofs have been given in my broadcast channel. Also chill maro sab (just chill), it’s his daily thing jo wo karta hai (what he does) for views. One side story post kardi bhai, me par sach nahi bataya (He posted a one-sided story but did not tell the truth).” 

‘His Daily Things for Views’: UK07 Rider, Bigg Boss Fame Anurag Dobhal’s Brother Kalam Ink Hits Back on Family ‘Mental Torture’ and Suicide Attempt Claims

He added, “Also, my message to all my fans, in sab me mat pado (Don’t get into all this). He loves traction on Instagram. He filed a fake case on us, mom dad and jab ye wo case haar gaya legally, To he posted this s*** a** video kyu ki Ritika ne bhi isko chod diya cause of his doing (When he lost the case legally, then he made this video because even Ritika left him after that point). 

Is UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Dead Or Alive?

Anurag Dobhal posted a heavy note on Instagram, stating his own family has put him through mental harassment and torture. 

He didn’t just stop there; he said if anything happens to him, people should hold his family responsible. 

Things got more intense when Anurag put out an emotional video. He called it his “last video,” and you could see just how shaken he was. In a 2-hour-long video, he accused his parents and siblings of torturing him and said he was quitting YouTube for good. 

In the vlog, Anurag poured his heart out. Fighting back sobs, he said, “Over the last few months, my life changed so much, I never thought life would throw me down like this and just leave me shattered.”

Also Read: ‘Is UK07 Rider Dead Or Alive?’ Trends Online As Bigg Boss 17 Fame Anurag Dobhal’s Viral ‘Last Video’ Sparks Panic Amongst Fans: ‘If Anything Happens To Me…’ 

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 1:43 PM IST
‘His Daily Things for Views’: UK07 Rider, Bigg Boss Fame Anurag Dobhal’s Brother Kalam Ink Hits Back on Family ‘Mental Torture’ and Suicide Attempt Claims

‘His Daily Things for Views’: UK07 Rider, Bigg Boss Fame Anurag Dobhal’s Brother Kalam Ink Hits Back on Family ‘Mental Torture’ and Suicide Attempt Claims

‘His Daily Things for Views’: UK07 Rider, Bigg Boss Fame Anurag Dobhal’s Brother Kalam Ink Hits Back on Family ‘Mental Torture’ and Suicide Attempt Claims

‘His Daily Things for Views’: UK07 Rider, Bigg Boss Fame Anurag Dobhal’s Brother Kalam Ink Hits Back on Family ‘Mental Torture’ and Suicide Attempt Claims
‘His Daily Things for Views’: UK07 Rider, Bigg Boss Fame Anurag Dobhal’s Brother Kalam Ink Hits Back on Family ‘Mental Torture’ and Suicide Attempt Claims
‘His Daily Things for Views’: UK07 Rider, Bigg Boss Fame Anurag Dobhal’s Brother Kalam Ink Hits Back on Family ‘Mental Torture’ and Suicide Attempt Claims
‘His Daily Things for Views’: UK07 Rider, Bigg Boss Fame Anurag Dobhal’s Brother Kalam Ink Hits Back on Family ‘Mental Torture’ and Suicide Attempt Claims

QUICK LINKS