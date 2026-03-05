‘Is UK07 Rider Dead Or Alive?’ Trends Online As Bigg Boss 17 Fame Anurag Dobhal’s Viral ‘Last Video’ Sparks Panic Amongst Fans: ‘If Anything Happens To Me…’

UK07 RIDER VIRAL VIDEO: Anurag Dobhal, better known as UK07 Rider, and a familiar face from Bigg Boss 17, has left his fans really worried. He posted a heavy note on Instagram, saying his own family has put him through mental harassment and torture.

He didn’t just stop there; he said if anything happens to him, people should hold his family responsible.

Things got more intense when Anurag put out an emotional video. He called it his “last video,” and you could see just how shaken he was. He accused his parents and siblings of torturing him and said he was quitting YouTube for good.

You could tell he was at his breaking point as he talked about how much his life had changed; he was in tears, barely holding it together.

In the vlog, Anurag poured his heart out. Fighting back sobs, he said, “Over the last few months, my life changed so much, I never thought life would throw me down like this and just leave me shattered.”

IS UK07 RIDER DEAD OR ALIVE?

It has been more than five to six hours since Anurag Dobhal posted his last video on YouTube, where he spoke about the torture. Also, there has been no update on his official Instagram account.

If this was not enough, ‘Is UK07 Rider Dead or Alive’ has been trending on social media platforms as fans have become worried about his whereabouts.

🚨 Heartbreaking clip: Depression Anurag Dobhal (UK07 Rider): Relatives abandoned him, seized his assets (shifted to mother’s name), and pushed him into depression & suicide bid — simply for marrying inter-caste. Classic Indian heartbreak. pic.twitter.com/RMbM5XvQrl — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 5, 2026

He also revealed that his wife, Ritika, left him during all this chaos. And then he said something that really alarmed his followers: “My mom, dad, brother Kalam, and Shreya are responsible for my death. I have nothing left. I’m drowning in depression. I don’t know how to get rid of this feeling. After this video, maybe I’ll disappear. I just want to sleep. I haven’t eaten for five days, my mind is just gone.”

Anurag went on to say that his parents never supported his marriage to Ritika, so he had to handle most of the wedding stuff alone.

What really stings for fans is that not long ago, Anurag and Ritika shared the happy news that they were expecting their first child. Now, with everything going on, the whole situation just feels even more heartbreaking.

UK07 RIDER’s BROTHER REACTS

In reaction to these grave charges, his brother Kalam Ink vehemently refuted the statements. On Thursday, Kalam Ink posted to his Instagram Stories that Anurag was a liar and said that he was faking the controversy to gain attention and social media exposure.

He wrote, “I am a man of my words. Each of the evidences was presented in my podcast channel. And also shiver maro sab it is his daily jo wo karta hai for sightseeing. kardi bhai, me pa sach ni bataya, one side story.

Kalam Ink also called his followers to doubt Anurag’s version of the story and so, claimed that the video was a move to find sympathy following a legal wrangle that failed in his favour.

He also said my message to all my fans in sab me mat pado. He is an Instagram traction lover. He had a bogus case against us mom dad and jab ye wo case haar gaya suitably. He posted this piece of ass video, kyu ki Ritika ne bhi isko chod diya cause of his handiwork.

