Home > Entertainment > 'It's Still Not Too Late To…' Orry's Cryptic Birthday Post For Ibrahim Ali Khan Amid Fallout With Sara Ali Khan Sparks Buzz, Fans Join The Dots With Rare Unseen Video

‘It’s Still Not Too Late To…’ Orry’s Cryptic Birthday Post For Ibrahim Ali Khan Amid Fallout With Sara Ali Khan Sparks Buzz, Fans Join The Dots With Rare Unseen Video

Bollywood’s Gen-Z circle is buzzing after Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, posted a cryptic Instagram video on Ibrahim Ali Khan’s birthday.

Orry and Sara Ali Khan (IMAGES: INSTAGRAM)
Orry and Sara Ali Khan (IMAGES: INSTAGRAM)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 5, 2026 14:33:58 IST

‘It’s Still Not Too Late To…’ Orry’s Cryptic Birthday Post For Ibrahim Ali Khan Amid Fallout With Sara Ali Khan Sparks Buzz, Fans Join The Dots With Rare Unseen Video

Bollywood’s Gen-Z crew just had a digital drama for the ages. Orhan Awatramani, Orry, as everyone calls him, looked like he took a not-so-subtle shot at his old friend Ibrahim Ali Khan, and he didn’t even wait for a regular day. He did it on Ibrahim’s birthday.

Orry drops a cryptic post on Instagram

Orry and Ibrahim were inseparable not too long ago. London parties, Mumbai nights out, you’d spot them everywhere, always together, always making headlines. 

Then, out of nowhere, everything changed. This year, instead of a sweet birthday message, Orry posted a weird, cryptic video on Instagram. That was all it took for social media to lose its mind.

In the video, Orry sits with a plate of flowers, captioned, “When your mom randomly asks, ‘What happened to that one friend of yours?’” Then it cuts to an old clip of Orry showing off bruises on his forehead, followed by someone who looks an awful lot like Ibrahim, mimicking him. The shade? Impossible to miss.

How did the Internet react? 

Fans caught on right away. People started guessing that things between the two had really fallen apart, maybe even turned physical.

Orry didn’t seem shy about it either he went on a liking spree under his own post, giving a nod to comments like, “WHEN ALL THE DOTS START CONNECTING,” and another that teased, “Lost him but at least you got your hairline back.”

Someone else wrote, “Saif said bol na bhai…” and that got his approval too.

What really happened between Orry and Sara? 

So, what sparked all this? It actually started a few weeks back. Orry uploaded a reel called “3 worst names,” tossing out “Sara, Paalak, and Amrita.” No last names, but the internet instantly guessed he meant Sara Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari, and Amrita Singh.

After that, things moved fast. Sara Ali Khan unfollowed Orry. Her brother Ibrahim did the same. That was the sign—friendship over.

Orry told a publication earlier, “I unfollowed Sara a while ago, and I haven’t followed Ibrahim in years. Pretending to be friends with Sara means pretending to be ok with the trauma her mother put me through and I just don’t think I can do that anymore.”

What did Orry say about Amrita Singh? 

Orry earlier came out publicly to accuse veteran actress Amrita Singh of inflicting emotional trauma on him and forming a rift between his friendship and her children, Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan. 

He asked her to apologize to him, saying that he would only settle on letting it pass once she apologizes on behalf of him saying that he was inappropriate being so close to her children. 

Now, it appears Orry’s birthday post has just made everything worse. What used to be a close friendship is now a full-on social media soap opera.

So, what happens now? Neither Orry nor Ibrahim has said anything about the feud.

But with Orry stirring the pot on Ibrahim’s birthday, fans are pretty sure this split is as real as it gets. Orry once said, “If Amrita Singh were to apologise, I could maybe see myself letting it go in the future.” For now, Amrita, Sara, and Ibrahim are all staying silent.

ALSO READ: Lara Dutta Stranded In Dubai With Daughter And Husband Amid Iran–Israel War, Says 'Heard Fighter Jets Overhead But Never Felt Unsafe' | WATCH

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 2:33 PM IST
