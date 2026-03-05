LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Lara Dutta Stranded In Dubai With Daughter And Husband Amid Iran–Israel War, Says 'Heard Fighter Jets Overhead But Never Felt Unsafe' | WATCH

Lara Dutta Stranded In Dubai With Daughter And Husband Amid Iran–Israel War, Says ‘Heard Fighter Jets Overhead But Never Felt Unsafe’ | WATCH

Actor Lara Dutta has spoken about the tense situation in Dubai as the conflict between Iran and Israel escalates. The actor, who has been in Dubai with her daughter, and husband Mahesh Bhupathi shared that what began as a routine work trip soon turned into a stressful experience amid sounds of explosions and heightened security activity.

Published: March 5, 2026 12:24:04 IST

Lara Dutta Stranded In Dubai With Daughter And Husband Amid Iran–Israel War, Says ‘Heard Fighter Jets Overhead But Never Felt Unsafe’ | WATCH

Actor Lara Dutta has spoken about the tense situation in Dubai as the conflict between Iran and Israel escalates. The actor, who has been in Dubai with her daughter, and husband Mahesh Bhupathi shared that what began as a routine work trip soon turned into a stressful experience amid sounds of explosions and heightened security activity.

Dutta said she is now trying to complete her work commitments quickly and return to Mumbai.

Lara Dutta Recalls Hearing Explosions During Shoot

The actor revealed that she had been shooting at a studio in Dubai when the situation suddenly became alarming. According to her, loud explosions were heard overhead and missiles were seen being intercepted in the sky.

Dutta said the unexpected developments left her anxious, especially since her daughter was with her while her husband, tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi, was travelling for work at the time.

She described the past few days as stressful, adding that the sounds of fighter jets and repeated loud booms have made the atmosphere unsettling.

Even though she lives in a secure residential area, Dutta said the blasts were strong enough to rattle doors and windows in her house, making the situation nerve-racking.

Actor Praises UAE Government For Ensuring Safety

Despite the tense atmosphere, Dutta said she never felt unsafe and praised the efforts of the authorities in the United Arab Emirates. She expressed appreciation for how the government has handled the situation, stating that residents from different nationalities have felt protected and cared for.

According to the actor, everyday life in the city has largely continued as normal. She noted that even routine services in her neighbourhood, such as maintenance workers and gardeners, have continued despite the tense regional developments.

Planning Return To Mumbai With Daughter

Towards the end of her message, Dutta said she is now looking at available flights to return to Mumbai as soon as possible, mainly because children are more anxious in such situations.

She mentioned that airlines such as Etihad Airways and Emirates still have some flights operating, and she is exploring options to travel back to India. Dutta also reflected on the brief tensions between India and Pakistan last year, saying she had witnessed how governments work to keep citizens safe during such times.

She ended by expressing hope that global leaders would choose dialogue and restraint, stressing that ordinary civilians should not have to live in fear because of geopolitical conflicts.

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 12:24 PM IST
Lara Dutta Stranded In Dubai With Daughter And Husband Amid Iran–Israel War, Says ‘Heard Fighter Jets Overhead But Never Felt Unsafe’ | WATCH

Lara Dutta Stranded In Dubai With Daughter And Husband Amid Iran–Israel War, Says ‘Heard Fighter Jets Overhead But Never Felt Unsafe’ | WATCH

QUICK LINKS