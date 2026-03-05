LIVE TV
Who Was Nancy Grewal? Punjabi YouTuber Brutally Stabbed in Canada's LaSalle, Killer Leaves Her Bleeding and Flees

A 45-year-old woman of Punjabi origin has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing in LaSalle, leaving the local community in shock.

Who Was Nancy Grewal? Punjabi YouTuber Brutally Stabbed in Canada's LaSalle. Photos: Instagram
Who Was Nancy Grewal? Punjabi YouTuber Brutally Stabbed in Canada's LaSalle. Photos: Instagram

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 5, 2026 11:04:10 IST

Who Was Nancy Grewal? Punjabi YouTuber Brutally Stabbed in Canada's LaSalle, Killer Leaves Her Bleeding and Flees

A 45-year-old woman of Punjabi origin has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing in LaSalle, leaving the local community in shock. 

The victim, Nancy Grewal from Windsor, was known as a YouTuber. According to police, she was attacked on Tuesday night. 

The LaSalle Police Service said officers and paramedics responded to reports of a stabbing shortly before 9:30 pm in the 2400 block of Todd Lane. When emergency responders reached the location, they found Grewal with severe stab wounds. 

You Might Be Interested In

She was immediately transported to the hospital by Esses-Windsor Emergency Medical Services but later died from her injuries, officials confirmed. 

Who Was Nancy Grewal? 

Nancy Grewal was also known for her outspoken views on social media. She had frequently commented on the India-Canada tensions, openly criticising Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as well as Khalistani extremists. 

She was also vocal in her criticisms of certain religious and political figures in Punjab. In a statement shared on social media on Wednesday evening, police extended their condolences to Grewal’s family and friends. 

“The LaSalle Police Service offers our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Ms. Grewal,” the statement read. “To ease public concern, investigators are viewing this as an isolated incident.”

Nancy Grewal Murder: Police Probe Scene, Suspect Yet to Be Confirmed

Police have not confirmed whether any suspect has been arrested in connection with the case. 

On Wednesday morning, investigators sealed off two houses on Todd Lane between Canada Street and Bishop Street as part of the ongoing probe. Several evidence markers were seen along a concrete pathway and on the steps leading to the front entrance of one of the properties. 

Officials also blocked off a wooded area nearly one kilometre away on Todd Lane, close to the walking trails near Herb Gray Parkway, while officers searched the area for possible evidence. 

The deadly stabbing occurred nearly two weeks after the region recorded its first homicide of 2026.

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 11:04 AM IST
