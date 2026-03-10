LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Varun Dhawan's 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' Postponed For Second Time- Check New Release Date And Reason Behind The Delay In Release

Varun Dhawan’s ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Postponed For Second Time- Check New Release Date And Reason Behind The Delay In Release

The release of 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai', directed by David Dhawan and starring Varun Dhawan in the lead role, has been postponed for the second time.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (Photo: Youtube)
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (Photo: Youtube)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 10, 2026 13:55:18 IST

Varun Dhawan’s ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Postponed For Second Time- Check New Release Date And Reason Behind The Delay In Release

The release of ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’, directed by David Dhawan and starring Varun Dhawan in the lead role, has been postponed for the second time. The makers have now announced a new theatrical release date of June 12, 2026.

The film was earlier scheduled to arrive in cinemas on June 5, 2026, after having already been shifted from its original release date of April 10, 2026, earlier this year.

The team confirmed the latest change through an official statement shared on Instagram on Tuesday, noting that the decision was taken after reviewing recent developments and the broader industry situation.

“We would like to clarify that our film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was originally scheduled for release on 5th June, a date we had announced several months ago. However, after recent developments and considering the prevailing situation, we felt it would be more appropriate to shift our release,” the statement read.

The producers further emphasised the importance of cooperation within the film industry. “We strongly believe that it is always healthier for the industry when filmmakers support one another rather than compete unnecessarily on the same date. In that spirit of solidarity, we have decided to move the release of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai to 12th June and bring our film to the audiences a week later.”

Produced by Ramesh Taurani and helmed by veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, the upcoming entertainer is expected to deliver an energetic mix of romance and comedy.

Along with Varun Dhawan in the lead, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde as the female leads. The supporting cast features Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mouni Roy, Chunky Panday, Rakesh Bedi, and Ali Asgar in pivotal roles.

Interestingly, the film’s title draws inspiration from a popular song in the 1999 blockbuster Biwi No.1, directed by David Dhawan and starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen.

Varun Dhawan was last seen in the romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The film, which hit theatres on October 2, also featured Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, and revolved around two former lovers in Delhi who attempt to rekindle their relationship, only to find themselves caught in a series of humorous misunderstandings and unexpected romantic twists.

(With ANI Inputs)

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 1:55 PM IST
Varun Dhawan's 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' Postponed For Second Time- Check New Release Date And Reason Behind The Delay In Release

QUICK LINKS