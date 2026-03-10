LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Will Aneet Padda Going To Play Madhubala In Biopic? Actress Going To Be Seen As Lead Once Again After Saiyarra Success

Will Aneet Padda Going To Play Madhubala In Biopic? Actress Going To Be Seen As Lead Once Again After Saiyarra Success

For Aneet Padda, the project could prove to be a significant milestone in her career. The actor was last seen in her debut film Saiyaara, where she starred opposite Ahaan Panday.

Aneet Padda (Photo: IG)
Aneet Padda (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 10, 2026 13:31:57 IST

Will Aneet Padda Going To Play Madhubala In Biopic? Actress Going To Be Seen As Lead Once Again After Saiyarra Success

After weeks of speculation, there may finally be some clarity regarding the upcoming biopic on Hindi cinema legend Madhubala. Ever since the project was announced, social media has been buzzing with curiosity about which actress would portray the iconic star in the film being produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Earlier reports had suggested that Kiara Advani was being considered for the role. However, those claims were later dismissed. Now, a new update indicates that Saiyaara actor Aneet Padda may have been chosen to bring Madhubala’s story to life on screen.

According to a report by Filmfare, Aneet Padda has been selected for the lead role in the much-anticipated biographical drama. Sources close to the project claim that the young actor has already signed the film, which will explore the life, career, and lasting legacy of Madhubala, widely regarded as one of the most celebrated stars of Hindi cinema.

You Might Be Interested In

Although the makers have kept most details tightly guarded, insiders say that preparations for the film are already underway and the shoot is expected to begin soon. An official announcement regarding the casting is reportedly likely in the coming weeks. For now, the team is maintaining secrecy around several elements of the project, including the rest of the cast.

Interestingly, earlier this month several reports claimed that Kiara Advani might collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the project. Those rumours were later denied, and it now appears that Aneet Padda has emerged as the leading contender for the coveted role. While the makers have yet to confirm the casting publicly, industry insiders believe Padda has been finalised to portray the legendary actress.

The biopic, backed by Bhansali, is expected to be mounted on a grand scale and aims to celebrate Madhubala’s remarkable cinematic journey. Known for her timeless beauty and unforgettable performances, the actor remains one of the most iconic figures in the history of Indian cinema.

Meanwhile, the production team is said to be carefully assembling a strong cast and crew, though details about the other actors involved in the film have not yet been revealed.

For Aneet Padda, the project could prove to be a significant milestone in her career. The actor was last seen in her debut film Saiyaara, where she starred opposite Ahaan Panday. The film performed well at the box office and went on to become one of the most successful releases from Yash Raj Films in recent years. She is currently busy shooting for Shakti Shalini, which is part of the Maddock Horror Universe.

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 1:31 PM IST
Tags: Ahaan pandayAneet Paddakiara advaniMadhubalaSaiyarra

Will Aneet Padda Going To Play Madhubala In Biopic? Actress Going To Be Seen As Lead Once Again After Saiyarra Success

QUICK LINKS