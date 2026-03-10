No Fear Of Ranveer Singh? Yash Reacts To Dhurandhar 2 Clash Buzz As Toxic Postpones Release – Truth Behind Rivalry Revealed

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > No Fear Of Ranveer Singh? Yash Reacts To Dhurandhar 2 Clash Buzz As Toxic Postpones Release – Truth Behind Rivalry Revealed

No Fear Of Ranveer Singh? Yash Reacts To Dhurandhar 2 Clash Buzz As Toxic Postpones Release – Truth Behind Rivalry Revealed

Speculation around a clash between Yash’s Toxic and Dhurandhar 2 has sparked debate online. However, reports say Yash has no fear of competition and even loved Dhurandhar. Toxic’s release shift to June is linked to Middle East geopolitical tensions affecting distribution, not box-office rivalry.

Yash Clears Air On Toxic–Dhurandhar 2 Clash Rumours
Yash Clears Air On Toxic–Dhurandhar 2 Clash Rumours

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: March 10, 2026 11:38:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

No Fear Of Ranveer Singh? Yash Reacts To Dhurandhar 2 Clash Buzz As Toxic Postpones Release – Truth Behind Rivalry Revealed

The Indian film industry currently experiences widespread speculation about a major conflict between the Kannada pan-India film Toxic and the Hindi spy movie Dhurandhar 2.

The online platforms show people discussing professional problems between social media platforms after Toxic changed its release schedule from March 19 to a later date, but actual workplace conditions show a completely different situation.

The production team states that “toxic star” Yash does not hold any resentment towards the project after rumors suggested he moved his film premiere to June because he wanted to steer clear of competing with Ranveer Singh’s upcoming sequel. Yash maintains his enthusiasm for the first film while he eagerly anticipates its sequel, which he will watch during its theatrical release.

You Might Be Interested In

Global Geopolitics

The decision to reschedule Toxic was a strategic move dictated by international instability rather than domestic box-office pressure.

The producers identified a major danger to their Gulf and UAE distribution system, which served as vital markets for South Indian cinema, because Middle Eastern tensions with Iran, Israel, and the USA were escalating.

Toxic plans to establish a huge presence across these areas, which makes its distribution during wartime logistics to these locations impossible. Dhurandhar 2 faces fewer challenges from these political conflicts because its previous installment was already banned in multiple Muslim-majority nations. Therefore, the current conflicts do not impact its release schedule.

Cinema Synergy

The perceived rivalry between these two cinematic giants is largely a construct of external narratives rather than internal fear. Yash’s confidence comes from Toxic, which Geetu Mohandas directed and which features Kiara Advani and Nayanthara in its cast.

The team considers a successful box office performance a victory for the entire industry instead of being afraid of “Dhurandhar” progress. 

Toxic will achieve its maximum international potential by moving to June 4, while Dhurandhar 2 continues its March 19 release schedule, which guarantees 2026 will become a significant year for fans of Indian cinema.

Also Read: Mardaani 3 OTT Release Date: Rani Mukerji’s High-Octane Cop Thriller Coming Online Soon After Blockbuster January 30 Theatrical Release

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 11:33 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: dhurandhar 2ranveer singhtoxic movieToxic release dateYash

RELATED News

Mardaani 3 OTT Release Date: Rani Mukerji’s High-Octane Cop Thriller Coming Online Soon After Blockbuster January 30 Theatrical Release

Urvashi Rautela Breaks Down While Leaving Kuwait Amid US-Israel-Iran War, Appeals To Fans: ‘I Need Your Prayers’

Avatar 4 In The Making? James Cameron Reveals Exciting Details Of The Next Installment After Fire And Ash

Dhurandhar 2 Live Updates: Advance Booking Opens As Fans Rush For Ranveer Singh’s Action Sequel; Ticket Prices Soar To Rs 3100 In Mumbai, Rs 2400 In Delhi

Sitaare Zameen Par OTT Release Date: Aamir Khan’s Inspiring Sports Drama To Stream Online Soon- Here’s When And How To Watch

LATEST NEWS

Where Is David Barnea Now? Head Of Mossad At Center Of Viral Claims About Iran Targeting Him Alongside Benjamin Netanyahu’s Brother And Itamar Ben-Gvir

No Fear Of Ranveer Singh? Yash Reacts To Dhurandhar 2 Clash Buzz As Toxic Postpones Release – Truth Behind Rivalry Revealed

WBJEE 2026 Application Form Released at wbjeeb.nic.in, Check Key Details And How To Apply

We Became a Different Team’: Shivam Dube On India’s Revival in T20 World Cup 2026 After South Africa Loss

Will There Be A Victory Parade For India After The T20 World Cup 2026 Win? Fans Speculate As Players Head Home

10 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Love, Money, Career & Health Predictions for All Zodiac Signs | Daily Astrology News

Two students of Bubna’s IAS in Surat secure All-India ranks in UPSC exam

Does The US Have An Iran War Exit Plan? Donald Trump Faces Mounting Pressure From Advisers, Congress Over ‘Missing’ Strategy

Missile Scare In UAE: Residents Receive Sudden Threat Alert, Dubai Air Defences Respond

iPhone Fold Leak: Dual Rear Camera Setup, Book-Style Design, And A20 Pro Chipset, Check All Details And Specs

No Fear Of Ranveer Singh? Yash Reacts To Dhurandhar 2 Clash Buzz As Toxic Postpones Release – Truth Behind Rivalry Revealed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

No Fear Of Ranveer Singh? Yash Reacts To Dhurandhar 2 Clash Buzz As Toxic Postpones Release – Truth Behind Rivalry Revealed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

No Fear Of Ranveer Singh? Yash Reacts To Dhurandhar 2 Clash Buzz As Toxic Postpones Release – Truth Behind Rivalry Revealed
No Fear Of Ranveer Singh? Yash Reacts To Dhurandhar 2 Clash Buzz As Toxic Postpones Release – Truth Behind Rivalry Revealed
No Fear Of Ranveer Singh? Yash Reacts To Dhurandhar 2 Clash Buzz As Toxic Postpones Release – Truth Behind Rivalry Revealed
No Fear Of Ranveer Singh? Yash Reacts To Dhurandhar 2 Clash Buzz As Toxic Postpones Release – Truth Behind Rivalry Revealed

QUICK LINKS