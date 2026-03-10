No Fear Of Ranveer Singh? Yash Reacts To Dhurandhar 2 Clash Buzz As Toxic Postpones Release – Truth Behind Rivalry Revealed

The Indian film industry currently experiences widespread speculation about a major conflict between the Kannada pan-India film Toxic and the Hindi spy movie Dhurandhar 2.

The online platforms show people discussing professional problems between social media platforms after Toxic changed its release schedule from March 19 to a later date, but actual workplace conditions show a completely different situation.

The production team states that “toxic star” Yash does not hold any resentment towards the project after rumors suggested he moved his film premiere to June because he wanted to steer clear of competing with Ranveer Singh’s upcoming sequel. Yash maintains his enthusiasm for the first film while he eagerly anticipates its sequel, which he will watch during its theatrical release.

Global Geopolitics

The decision to reschedule Toxic was a strategic move dictated by international instability rather than domestic box-office pressure.

The producers identified a major danger to their Gulf and UAE distribution system, which served as vital markets for South Indian cinema, because Middle Eastern tensions with Iran, Israel, and the USA were escalating.

Toxic plans to establish a huge presence across these areas, which makes its distribution during wartime logistics to these locations impossible. Dhurandhar 2 faces fewer challenges from these political conflicts because its previous installment was already banned in multiple Muslim-majority nations. Therefore, the current conflicts do not impact its release schedule.

Cinema Synergy

The perceived rivalry between these two cinematic giants is largely a construct of external narratives rather than internal fear. Yash’s confidence comes from Toxic, which Geetu Mohandas directed and which features Kiara Advani and Nayanthara in its cast.

The team considers a successful box office performance a victory for the entire industry instead of being afraid of “Dhurandhar” progress.

Toxic will achieve its maximum international potential by moving to June 4, while Dhurandhar 2 continues its March 19 release schedule, which guarantees 2026 will become a significant year for fans of Indian cinema.

