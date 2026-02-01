Veer Pahariya Spotted Sans Tara Sutaria To Celebrate 31st Birthday Amid Breakup Rumours, Gets No Instagram Wishes From Alleged Former Girlfriend

Veer Pahariya was spotted in a posh neighbourhood of Mumbai to celebrate his 31st birthday. Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Badshah turned heads at Veer Pahariya’s birthday bash in Mumbai.

Veer Pahariya spotted without Tara Sutaria

The night was packed with glitz, wild energy, and plenty of candid moments; it was the kind of party where everyone seemed to be having a good time.

Celebs and close friends showed up, lights flashed everywhere, and the paparazzi didn’t miss a beat. But the one who was missing from the spot was Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya’s alleged former girlfriend.

Veer Pahariya celebrated his birthday with friends and family last night. pic.twitter.com/KPi32ilfBU — Bollywood Talkies (@bolly_talkies) February 1, 2026

Veer’s latest solo outing comes a day after Tara was clicked by the paps in the city, of course, all solo. While the duo has not confirmed the split, they haven’t rubbished the rumours either.

When did Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria split?

Earlier this month, social media buzzed with news about Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya calling it quits. The breakup made headlines just days after the Excuses singer hugged and kissed Tara on stage at his Mumbai concert.

Even though Tara had spoken out before, shutting down all the negativity around her relationship with Veer, the split got everyone guessing. Was it something that happened at AP’s concert? So far, neither Veer nor Tara has said anything official about the breakup.

