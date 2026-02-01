LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs pak ayatollah ali khamenei balochistan Budget 2026 budget speech ind vs pak ayatollah ali khamenei balochistan Budget 2026 budget speech ind vs pak ayatollah ali khamenei balochistan Budget 2026 budget speech ind vs pak ayatollah ali khamenei balochistan Budget 2026 budget speech
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs pak ayatollah ali khamenei balochistan Budget 2026 budget speech ind vs pak ayatollah ali khamenei balochistan Budget 2026 budget speech ind vs pak ayatollah ali khamenei balochistan Budget 2026 budget speech ind vs pak ayatollah ali khamenei balochistan Budget 2026 budget speech
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Veer Pahariya Spotted Sans Tara Sutaria To Celebrate 31st Birthday Amid Breakup Rumours, Gets No Instagram Wishes From Alleged Former Girlfriend

Veer Pahariya Spotted Sans Tara Sutaria To Celebrate 31st Birthday Amid Breakup Rumours, Gets No Instagram Wishes From Alleged Former Girlfriend

Veer Pahariya celebrated his 31st birthday with a star-studded bash in Mumbai attended by Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah.

Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)
Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: February 1, 2026 20:22:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Veer Pahariya Spotted Sans Tara Sutaria To Celebrate 31st Birthday Amid Breakup Rumours, Gets No Instagram Wishes From Alleged Former Girlfriend

Veer Pahariya was spotted in a posh neighbourhood of Mumbai to celebrate his 31st birthday.  Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Badshah turned heads at Veer Pahariya’s birthday bash in Mumbai. 

You Might Be Interested In

Veer Pahariya spotted without Tara Sutaria

The night was packed with glitz, wild energy, and plenty of candid moments; it was the kind of party where everyone seemed to be having a good time.

Celebs and close friends showed up, lights flashed everywhere, and the paparazzi didn’t miss a beat. But the one who was missing from the spot was Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya’s alleged former girlfriend. 

Veer’s latest solo outing comes a day after Tara was clicked by the paps in the city, of course, all solo. While the duo has not confirmed the split, they haven’t rubbished the rumours either. 

When did Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria split? 

Earlier this month, social media buzzed with news about Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya calling it quits. The breakup made headlines just days after the Excuses singer hugged and kissed Tara on stage at his Mumbai concert.

Even though Tara had spoken out before, shutting down all the negativity around her relationship with Veer, the split got everyone guessing. Was it something that happened at AP’s concert? So far, neither Veer nor Tara has said anything official about the breakup. 

ALSO READ: Anurag Kashyap Slams Hypocrisy Over Toxic Teaser Backlash: ‘No One Questions Male Actors Going Shirtless Anymore’

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 8:22 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: latest celebrity newslatest viral newstara sutariaveer pahariya

RELATED News

Meet Rohit Shetty ‘Chennai Express’ Director, Bollywood Hitmaker In The Spotlight After Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility For Shots Fired Outside His Juhu Residence

Who Are Tejas Patel And Navya Bhatt? Two Men Of Indian Origin Charged With Money Laundering Over Scamming Senior Citizens With Fake Microsoft Schemes

Anurag Kashyap Slams Hypocrisy Over Toxic Teaser Backlash: ‘No One Questions Male Actors Going Shirtless Anymore’

Rohit Shetty Mumbai House Firing Case: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Takes Responsibility, Claims ‘Next Bullets Won’t Be Outside His House, They’ll Hit Chest’

Is Uorfi Javed Now Geeta Bhardwaj? Rumours About Bigg Boss OTT Star Getting Expelled From Islam Go Viral: ‘Who Is Making These Things Up Now?’

LATEST NEWS

Veer Pahariya Spotted Sans Tara Sutaria To Celebrate 31st Birthday Amid Breakup Rumours, Gets No Instagram Wishes From Alleged Former Girlfriend

T20 World Cup Ready? Mohammad Nawaz Bags Fifer As Pakistan Register T20I Series Clean Sweep vs Australia

BLA Claims Control in Multiple Balochistan Districts During ‘Operation Herof 2.0′, Puts Pakistan Security Forces Under Pressure

Babar Azam Drops Massive Hint On Pakistan’s Participation In T20 World Cup 2026

Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Denies Novak Djokovic 25th Grand Slam, Becomes Youngest to Complete Career Slam

Union Budget 2026: ‘21st Century Driven By Technology, Will Benefit Common Man,’ Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Post-Budget Presser; Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi’s Criticism

‘Baseless Allegations’: India Pushes Back After Pakistan Accuses It Of Role In Balochistan Attacks Amid BLA’s Operation Herof 2.0

El Matador in Tennis! Fans on Social Media Go Wild as Carlos Alcaraz Beats Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 Final

T20 World Cup 2026: Big Boost For Team India! Suryakumar Yadav Shares Positive Update on Tilak Varma And Washington Sundar

Indore Horror: 21-Year-Old Man Murders Minor Boy With Rope, Smashes Face With Brick, Hides Body In Bed Box, Later Moves Around Cops During Search Until THIS Chilling Twist

Veer Pahariya Spotted Sans Tara Sutaria To Celebrate 31st Birthday Amid Breakup Rumours, Gets No Instagram Wishes From Alleged Former Girlfriend

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Veer Pahariya Spotted Sans Tara Sutaria To Celebrate 31st Birthday Amid Breakup Rumours, Gets No Instagram Wishes From Alleged Former Girlfriend

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Veer Pahariya Spotted Sans Tara Sutaria To Celebrate 31st Birthday Amid Breakup Rumours, Gets No Instagram Wishes From Alleged Former Girlfriend
Veer Pahariya Spotted Sans Tara Sutaria To Celebrate 31st Birthday Amid Breakup Rumours, Gets No Instagram Wishes From Alleged Former Girlfriend
Veer Pahariya Spotted Sans Tara Sutaria To Celebrate 31st Birthday Amid Breakup Rumours, Gets No Instagram Wishes From Alleged Former Girlfriend
Veer Pahariya Spotted Sans Tara Sutaria To Celebrate 31st Birthday Amid Breakup Rumours, Gets No Instagram Wishes From Alleged Former Girlfriend

QUICK LINKS