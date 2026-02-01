Anurag Kashyap Slams Hypocrisy Over Toxic Teaser Backlash: ‘No One Questions Male Actors Going Shirtless Anymore’

The forthcoming movie Toxic, which features Yash and has Geetu Mohandas as its director, has sparked a heated discussion about how movies depict characters and how society applies different standards to various groups.

The first-look teaser, which showed an explicit sexual scene, generated intense public backlash, which forced actress Beatriz Taufenbach to stop using social media temporarily.

The filmmaker Anurag Kashyap participated in a debate at the 17th Bengaluru International Film Festival to defend his artistic decisions for the film.

Kashyap explained that people reacted negatively to his work because of “cultural hypocrisy,” which exists when both the film industry and its viewers show support for violent male behavior, yet they punish women who demonstrate their sexual freedom.

Anurag Kashyap: Artistic Autonomy vs. Cultural Hypocrisy

Anurag Kashyap criticizes Indian cinema because he believes filmmakers practice selective moral standards, which they use to evaluate their work.

He argues that the film industry considers “excessive machismo” and shirtless male leads as essential components of stardom while it immediately censors any depiction of a woman who shows happiness about her sexual identity.

The culturally hypocritical behavior establishes an unfair situation that prevents artists from taking creative risks because traditional norms dominate the artistic landscape.

Kashyap argues that the backlash overlooks the complete storytelling context because it specifically targets scenes that depict nontraditional gender roles in mainstream “pan-India” films.

Toxic Teaser Backlash and Industry Accountability

The Women’s Commission, along with multiple online groups, started to intensify their backlash against the teaser because they accused the creators of promoting content that appeals only to male viewers.

The dispute demonstrates a fundamental conflict about how performers should protect their safety and digital health because Beatriz Taufenbach stopped using social media. The production team proceeds with their work to prepare for the March 19 release despite their ongoing conflicts.

The film represents a complete stylistic transformation for the Kannada film industry because Yash and Geetu Mohandas wrote it to create a combination of authentic realism and intense action sequences. The audience’s response to the film will depend on whether they can overlook the initial conflict and participate in the story.

Also Read: Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Sunny Deol’s Actioner Crosses Rs 250 Crore, Set To Dominate 2026 Screens