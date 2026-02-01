LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026 Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026 Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026 Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026 Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026 Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026 Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Anurag Kashyap Slams Hypocrisy Over Toxic Teaser Backlash: ‘No One Questions Male Actors Going Shirtless Anymore’

Anurag Kashyap Slams Hypocrisy Over Toxic Teaser Backlash: ‘No One Questions Male Actors Going Shirtless Anymore’

Yash-starrer Toxic sparked backlash over its explicit teaser, forcing actress Beatriz Taufenbach off social media. At BIFFES, Anurag Kashyap called the outrage “cultural hypocrisy”, saying macho male imagery is accepted while women’s sexual agency is policed.

Yash-starrer Toxic sparked backlash over its explicit teaser
Yash-starrer Toxic sparked backlash over its explicit teaser

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 1, 2026 16:44:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Anurag Kashyap Slams Hypocrisy Over Toxic Teaser Backlash: ‘No One Questions Male Actors Going Shirtless Anymore’

The forthcoming movie Toxic, which features Yash and has Geetu Mohandas as its director, has sparked a heated discussion about how movies depict characters and how society applies different standards to various groups.

You Might Be Interested In

The first-look teaser, which showed an explicit sexual scene, generated intense public backlash, which forced actress Beatriz Taufenbach to stop using social media temporarily.

The filmmaker Anurag Kashyap participated in a debate at the 17th Bengaluru International Film Festival to defend his artistic decisions for the film.

You Might Be Interested In

Kashyap explained that people reacted negatively to his work because of “cultural hypocrisy,” which exists when both the film industry and its viewers show support for violent male behavior, yet they punish women who demonstrate their sexual freedom.

Anurag Kashyap: Artistic Autonomy vs. Cultural Hypocrisy

Anurag Kashyap criticizes Indian cinema because he believes filmmakers practice selective moral standards, which they use to evaluate their work.

He argues that the film industry considers “excessive machismo” and shirtless male leads as essential components of stardom while it immediately censors any depiction of a woman who shows happiness about her sexual identity. 

The culturally hypocritical behavior establishes an unfair situation that prevents artists from taking creative risks because traditional norms dominate the artistic landscape.

Kashyap argues that the backlash overlooks the complete storytelling context because it specifically targets scenes that depict nontraditional gender roles in mainstream “pan-India” films.

Toxic Teaser Backlash and Industry Accountability

The Women’s Commission, along with multiple online groups, started to intensify their backlash against the teaser because they accused the creators of promoting content that appeals only to male viewers.

The dispute demonstrates a fundamental conflict about how performers should protect their safety and digital health because Beatriz Taufenbach stopped using social media. The production team proceeds with their work to prepare for the March 19 release despite their ongoing conflicts.

The film represents a complete stylistic transformation for the Kannada film industry because Yash and Geetu Mohandas wrote it to create a combination of authentic realism and intense action sequences. The audience’s response to the film will depend on whether they can overlook the initial conflict and participate in the story.

Also Read: Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Sunny Deol’s Actioner Crosses Rs 250 Crore, Set To Dominate 2026 Screens

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 4:44 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Anurag KashyapToxic teaser backlash

RELATED News

Is Uorfi Javed Now Geeta Bhardwaj? Rumours About Bigg Boss OTT Star Getting Expelled From Islam Go Viral: ‘Who Is Making These Things Up Now?’

Did Govinda Date His Former Co-Star Neelam Kothari In The 90s’? Actress Reveals, ‘Yeh Sach…’

Jailer 2 Internet Buzz: Shah Rukh Khan Joins Rajinikanth, Playing His Mysterious Confidante – Role Details Revealed!

Are Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Getting Married At Udaipur Palace On Feb 2? Vlogger Reveals Unknown Details!

Harry Potter Series Is Officially Coming To HBO In Early 2027; Fans Thrilled For Magical Adventure On The Small screen

LATEST NEWS

Union Budget 2026: ‘21st Century Driven By Technology, Will Benefit Common Man,’ Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Post-Budget Presser; Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi’s Criticism

El Matador in Tennis! Fans on Social Media Go Wild as Carlos Alcaraz Beats Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 Final

T20 World Cup 2026: Big Boost For Team India! Suryakumar Yadav Shares Positive Update on Tilak Varma And Washington Sundar

Indore Horror: 21-Year-Old Man Murders Minor Boy With Rope, Smashes Face With Brick, Hides Body In Bed Box, Later Moves Around Cops During Search Until THIS Chilling Twist

Chinese EV Maker BYD’s Sales Fall For Fifth Straight Month By 28.5 % While Competing With Elon Musk’s Tesla

Who Are Tejas Patel And Navya Bhatt? Two Men Of Indian Origin Charged With Money Laundering Over Scamming Senior Citizens With Fake Microsoft Schemes

Anurag Kashyap Slams Hypocrisy Over Toxic Teaser Backlash: ‘No One Questions Male Actors Going Shirtless Anymore’

Union Budget 2026: Who Are The Winners And Losers? Pharma, Textiles, Electronics Get A Boost; Brokers, PSU Banks Take A Hit- Check Details

Union Budget 2026: ‘Building an Ecosystem With Structural Reforms,’ Says FM Sitharaman; Big Focus on Tier II and Tier III Cities

Gold, Silver Rate Today: MCX Gold Extend 3% Loss, Silver Fall Over 9% After Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Union Budget 2026- Check Latest City-Wise Prices

Anurag Kashyap Slams Hypocrisy Over Toxic Teaser Backlash: ‘No One Questions Male Actors Going Shirtless Anymore’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Anurag Kashyap Slams Hypocrisy Over Toxic Teaser Backlash: ‘No One Questions Male Actors Going Shirtless Anymore’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Anurag Kashyap Slams Hypocrisy Over Toxic Teaser Backlash: ‘No One Questions Male Actors Going Shirtless Anymore’
Anurag Kashyap Slams Hypocrisy Over Toxic Teaser Backlash: ‘No One Questions Male Actors Going Shirtless Anymore’
Anurag Kashyap Slams Hypocrisy Over Toxic Teaser Backlash: ‘No One Questions Male Actors Going Shirtless Anymore’
Anurag Kashyap Slams Hypocrisy Over Toxic Teaser Backlash: ‘No One Questions Male Actors Going Shirtless Anymore’

QUICK LINKS