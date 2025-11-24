Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89: Social Media Erupts With Tributes As Sholay Icon Reports Spark Concern; See Bollywood Director Karan Johar’s, Other Fans Reaction

Dharmendra Death: Veteran Bollywood legend Dharmendra, lovingly remembered as the He-Man of Indian Cinema, passes away at 89, just days before his 90th birthday. Known for blending emotional depth with effortless charisma, Dharmendra shaped a cinematic era where strength and sensitivity coexisted on screen.

Social Media Flooded With Tributes

As condolences flood social media and the film fraternity, the industry is mourning the loss of an actor whose legacy defined generations.

Bollywood Director, Producer Karan Johar’s Reaction

Fans Reaction-

The country mourns as Legendary actor #Dharmendra passes away at 89. — Aquib Mir (@aquibmir71) November 24, 2025

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away at his Mumbai residence a few minutes ago. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/PpEls6Spwe — With Love Bihar (@WithLoveBihar) November 24, 2025

RIP #Dharmendra JI💔

You will always be remembered as He-Man of India

May your departed soul rest in peace🤍 pic.twitter.com/UHXH8rFrBN — Kshitiz Bhardwaj (@KshitizCritic) November 24, 2025



Background

Dharmendra had been undergoing treatment at Breach Candy Hospital for the past week after a decline in his health. His hospitalisation had triggered widespread concern, particularly after reports surfaced that he had been placed on ventilator support.

Family members, including Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol, Esha Deol, and Hema Malini, made repeated visits to the hospital. Several prominent stars, among them Shah Rukh Khan with son Aryan Khan and Salman Khan, also arrived to check on the veteran actor’s condition on Monday.

Early Struggles & Breakthrough

Dharmendra often spoke candidly about his early days in Bombay, a phase characterised by long walks from one studio to another, clutching a small set of photographs and a heart full of ambition.

There were moments, he recalled, when meals were skipped, but hope was never abandoned. His perseverance eventually paid off when he secured his debut role in “Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere” (1960).

Although the film did not find commercial success, critics immediately took note of the newcomer’s understated intensity and screen presence- qualities that would soon become his trademarks.

A Legacy That Transcended Generations

Dharmendra’s rise from a struggling outsider to one of Indian cinema’s most beloved stars remains one of Bollywood’s most inspiring journeys. His contribution is etched not only in blockbuster films but also in the hearts of audiences who saw in him a hero who was relatable, warm, and deeply human.

As the industry bids farewell, tributes continue to pour in for the star whose work, from action-packed dramas to tender romances, will forever remain a cornerstone of Indian cinematic history.

