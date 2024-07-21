Vicky Kaushal Sings ‘Tauba Tauba’ With Fans, Thanks Them For Supporting ‘Bad Newz’

Vicky Kaushal recently impressed fans with his performance in ‘Bad Newz’, which hit screens on July 19. The film opened to a decent response at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews. Critics praised the concept but hit out at the execution. Vicky is now in the news for a sweet reason. He visited a theatre to interact with fans. He also sang the chartbuster ‘Tauba Tauba’.

Vicky Kaushal Sings ‘Tauba Tauba’ For Fans

‘Tauba Tauba’, the foot-tapping song from Bad Newz, has become a rage among fans. Social media is flooded with reels of cinephiles trying to recreate its hook step. Vicky Kaushal recently visited a theatre to watch ‘Bad Newz’ with fans and sang ‘Tauba Tauba’ with his supporters. He also penned a note on Instagram to express gratitude to those who have supported the film.

“The city’s been put on alert due to rains and you guys still turn up and make it a HOUSEFULL show! Thank you for making this weekend a joyous one for the team of #BadNewz… we hope we have succeeded in doing the same for you. Only gratitude for all the love pouring in. Pyaar aapka sach mein #TaubaTauba hai. Love you all,” read his post.

‘Bad Newz’ is a spiritual successor to Akshay Kumar’s ‘Good Newwz’ (2019).

About ‘Bad Newz’

‘Bad Newz’ is a comedy-drama, directed by Anand Tiwari. It focuses on Saloni, a chef, who finds herself in an unusual situation after a “night of passion” with her ex-husband and boss. She is then forced to make a difficult decision. ‘Bad Newz’ stars Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal, and Ammy Virk. Ananya Panday and Neha Sharma make special appearances in the flick. It has collected Rs 18 crore (nett) at the domestic box office in two days.

‘Bad Newz’ premiered in theatres on July 19 and is currently playing in theatres