Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 27, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing As Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To Stop Its Release

Scheduled for a theatrical release on February 14, 2025, the film has already generated significant buzz for its powerful trailer and performances.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing As Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To Stop Its Release

vicky chhaava


Maharashtra minister Uday Samant has voiced strong objections to Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming historical drama, Chhaava, over a controversial scene depicting Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj dancing.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

On Sunday, January 26, Samant demanded the removal of the scene and called for the film to be reviewed by historians and scholars before its release.

“We will not allow the release of the movie if historians and scholars raise objections,” Samant told reporters. He criticized the portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the scene, emphasizing that such depictions could harm his honor.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Minister Calls for Historical Accuracy in Chhaava

Samant took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his concerns, praising the film for showcasing Sambhaji Maharaj’s life but warning the filmmakers to ensure there are no “objectionable” elements. “It is commendable that a Hindi film about the protector of religion and freedom is being made. However, any scene that dishonors Sambhaji Maharaj is unacceptable,” he wrote.

He further insisted that the filmmakers consult experts to remove inaccuracies. “The producers and directors must take immediate action to address these concerns. If the film is released without corrections, we will not let it be released,” Samant added.

Sambhaji Maharaj’s Descendant Also Demands Pre-Release Screening

Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and former Rajya Sabha MP, echoed similar sentiments. He expressed his desire to watch the full film before its release and offered to connect the makers with historians to ensure accuracy.

In a statement to a news agency, he said, “This story holds immense significance. It’s crucial to present it authentically to global audiences.”

About Chhaava

Chhaava, directed by renowned filmmakers, explores the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and a key figure in the Maratha Empire. Vicky Kaushal stars as Sambhaji Maharaj, alongside a stellar cast featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta.

Scheduled for a theatrical release on February 14, 2025, the film has already generated significant buzz for its powerful trailer and performances. However, the ongoing controversy may impact its release unless the filmmakers address the raised concerns.

By focusing on historical authenticity, Chhaava has the potential to honor the legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj while captivating audiences worldwide.

ALSO READ: Who Is Chris Martin’s First Wife? Before Dating Dakota Johnson, Coldplay Frontman Was Married To Gwyneth Paltrow For 13 Years

Filed under

Chhaava maharashtra Vicky Kaushal

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Uniform Civil Code: Registration Necessary For Couples In ‘Live-In’ Relationship From Today

Uniform Civil Code: Registration Necessary For Couples In ‘Live-In’ Relationship From Today

What Is DeepSeek? Here’s How You Can Access This Chinese AI Platform As It Beats ChatGPT On Apple App Store

What Is DeepSeek? Here’s How You Can Access This Chinese AI Platform As It Beats...

Mahakumbh 2025 : Why should ‘Panchkroshi Parikrama’ Be Performed After Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam?

Mahakumbh 2025 : Why should ‘Panchkroshi Parikrama’ Be Performed After Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam?

Warmest Republic Day In Eight Years, Is This A Sign Of Global Warming?

Warmest Republic Day In Eight Years, Is This A Sign Of Global Warming?

When is Chinese New Year 2025? And How It Is Celebrated?

When is Chinese New Year 2025? And How It Is Celebrated?

Entertainment

Urvashi Rautela’s Mother Hospitalised, Here’s What She Said To Fans

Urvashi Rautela’s Mother Hospitalised, Here’s What She Said To Fans

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch Viral Video!

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Sings ‘Maa Tujhe Salam, Vande Mataram’, On 76th Republic Day: Ahmedabad Concert, Watch

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Sings ‘Maa Tujhe Salam, Vande Mataram’, On 76th Republic Day: Ahmedabad Concert,

‘We Do Not Enjoy Watching You Destroy England,’ Chris Martin Tells Jasprit Bumrah, Watch How The Cricketer Reacted

‘We Do Not Enjoy Watching You Destroy England,’ Chris Martin Tells Jasprit Bumrah, Watch How

Who Is Zanai Bhosle? Asha Bhosle’s Granddaughter Rumoured To Be Dating Mohammed Siraj

Who Is Zanai Bhosle? Asha Bhosle’s Granddaughter Rumoured To Be Dating Mohammed Siraj

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox