Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing As Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To Stop Its Release

Scheduled for a theatrical release on February 14, 2025, the film has already generated significant buzz for its powerful trailer and performances.

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant has voiced strong objections to Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming historical drama, Chhaava, over a controversial scene depicting Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj dancing.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

On Sunday, January 26, Samant demanded the removal of the scene and called for the film to be reviewed by historians and scholars before its release.

“We will not allow the release of the movie if historians and scholars raise objections,” Samant told reporters. He criticized the portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the scene, emphasizing that such depictions could harm his honor.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Minister Calls for Historical Accuracy in Chhaava

Samant took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his concerns, praising the film for showcasing Sambhaji Maharaj’s life but warning the filmmakers to ensure there are no “objectionable” elements. “It is commendable that a Hindi film about the protector of religion and freedom is being made. However, any scene that dishonors Sambhaji Maharaj is unacceptable,” he wrote.

He further insisted that the filmmakers consult experts to remove inaccuracies. “The producers and directors must take immediate action to address these concerns. If the film is released without corrections, we will not let it be released,” Samant added.

Sambhaji Maharaj’s Descendant Also Demands Pre-Release Screening

Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and former Rajya Sabha MP, echoed similar sentiments. He expressed his desire to watch the full film before its release and offered to connect the makers with historians to ensure accuracy.

In a statement to a news agency, he said, “This story holds immense significance. It’s crucial to present it authentically to global audiences.”

About Chhaava

Chhaava, directed by renowned filmmakers, explores the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and a key figure in the Maratha Empire. Vicky Kaushal stars as Sambhaji Maharaj, alongside a stellar cast featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta.

Scheduled for a theatrical release on February 14, 2025, the film has already generated significant buzz for its powerful trailer and performances. However, the ongoing controversy may impact its release unless the filmmakers address the raised concerns.

By focusing on historical authenticity, Chhaava has the potential to honor the legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj while captivating audiences worldwide.