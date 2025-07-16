Vidya Balan’s New Magazine Cover Shoot Breaks The Internet, Gen Z Actors Take Notes

Bollywood star, Vidya Balan, 46, got the social media world buzzing with her stunning makeover for The Peacock Magazine cover in July 2025.

Her fiery, choppy, spiky bob, sleek hot pink outfit have stunned the internet. Fans have been pontificating that she is dominating the trend from Bollywood’s Gen Z actresses. Everyone is abuzz with the fanfare from the photo shoot talking about fashion, artistry, and redefining canons of beauty.







Vidya Balan’s Glamorous Makeover

Vidya Balan’s new image features a shoulder-bob with soft layers and highlights of blonde, paired with show-stopping flamingo pink color and wrap of feathered accent. Her make-up, featuring darkened brows, glittery pink eyeshadow, and full-on mauve lips, screams soft glam with an edge.

Fans have been complimenting her elegant but daring sense of fashion, with the internet lauding her ability to rediscover herself without giving away her identity.

But a few fans are also having speculations if the pictures are photoshopped, an online debate is going on social media, In a reddit post, users commented, “Forget blush blindness. We are now in the era of Photoshop blindness.”

Vidya Balan’s Bold New Look Redefines Style for Gen Z

The internet has been swift to associate Vidya’s dramatic looks with the typically-similar looks of Bollywood’s youth brigade. The fans have uploaded, “All nepo kids who look alike require styling lessons from her on how to look different.”

Her photoshoot has been a masterclass in uniqueness, with netizens opining that Gen Z artists can learn a thing or two from her regarding pushing past stereotypes and boldly choosing options.

This has also raised the question of whether newer actors overindulge in newer trends such as size zero and filler culture, with reactions like “Kinda find it irritating how she preached body confidence and made being fat her personality and pretended it was her choice. Now suddenly she injected herself with ozempic.”

Also Read: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Welcome Baby Girl, Share Heartfelt Post On Instagram