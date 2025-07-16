LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble
Live TV
TRENDING |
Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble
Home > Entertainment > Vidya Balan’s New Magazine Cover Shoot Breaks The Internet, Gen Z Actors Take Notes

Vidya Balan’s New Magazine Cover Shoot Breaks The Internet, Gen Z Actors Take Notes

Vidya Balan stunned the internet with her bold makeover for The Peacock Magazine's July 2025 cover, featuring a spiky bob, hot pink outfit, and glam makeup. The shoot sparked debates on beauty standards, body confidence, and Bollywood's trend-driven culture.

Vidya Balan's latest bold photoshoot for a magazine cover
Vidya Balan's latest bold photoshoot for a magazine cover

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last Updated: July 16, 2025 12:16:09 IST

Bollywood star, Vidya Balan, 46, got the social media world buzzing with her stunning makeover for The Peacock Magazine cover in July 2025.

Her fiery, choppy, spiky bob, sleek hot pink outfit  have stunned the internet. Fans have been pontificating that she is dominating the trend from Bollywood’s Gen Z actresses. Everyone is abuzz with the fanfare from the photo shoot talking about fashion, artistry, and redefining canons of beauty.



Vidya Balan’s Glamorous Makeover

Vidya Balan’s new image features a shoulder-bob with soft layers and highlights of blonde, paired with show-stopping flamingo pink color and wrap of feathered accent. Her make-up, featuring darkened brows, glittery pink eyeshadow, and full-on mauve lips, screams soft glam with an edge.

Fans have been complimenting her elegant but daring sense of fashion, with the internet lauding her ability to rediscover herself without giving away her identity.

But a few fans are also having speculations if the pictures are photoshopped, an online debate is going on social media, In a reddit post, users commented, “Forget blush blindness. We are now in the era of Photoshop blindness.”

Vidya Balan’s Bold New Look Redefines Style for Gen Z

The internet has been swift to associate Vidya’s dramatic looks with the typically-similar looks of Bollywood’s youth brigade. The fans have uploaded, “All nepo kids who look alike require styling lessons from her on how to look different.”

Her photoshoot has been a masterclass in uniqueness, with netizens opining that Gen Z artists can learn a thing or two from her regarding pushing past stereotypes and boldly choosing options. 

This has also raised the question of whether newer actors overindulge in newer trends such as size zero and filler culture, with reactions like “Kinda find it irritating how she preached body confidence and made being fat her personality and pretended it was her choice. Now suddenly she injected herself with ozempic.” 

Also Read: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Welcome Baby Girl, Share Heartfelt Post On Instagram

Tags: BollywoodgenzphotoshootVidya balan

More News

Katrina Kaif Turns A Year Older — And We Still Can’t Forget The Two Khans’ Clash At Her 2008 Birthday Bash
‘American Idol’ Music Supervisor Robin Kaye And Husband Thomas Deluca Found Murdered In LA Home
West Indies 27 All Out: Brian Lara, Sir Clive Lloyd, Sir Viv Richards To Join Emergency Meeting
Vidya Balan’s New Magazine Cover Shoot Breaks The Internet, Gen Z Actors Take Notes
Who Is the ‘Grand Mufti Of India’ Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad And How Did He Delay Nimisha Priya’s Execution In Yemen?
NCERT Revises Class 8 History Book: Mughal ‘Intolerance’, Delhi Sultanate ‘Brutality’ Now Included
The Scoop Is Out: Microsoft Trims Workforce But Pays AI Talent Like Rockstars — Do You Know How Much Others Earn?
Delhi Schools Hit By Fresh Bomb Threat Emails, Security Stepped Up
Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s Father Passes Away At 90, Tributes Pour In From Industry
Jannik Sinner And Aryna Sabalenka Lead Entry Lists For US Open 2025
Vidya Balan’s New Magazine Cover Shoot Breaks The Internet, Gen Z Actors Take Notes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vidya Balan’s New Magazine Cover Shoot Breaks The Internet, Gen Z Actors Take Notes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Vidya Balan’s New Magazine Cover Shoot Breaks The Internet, Gen Z Actors Take Notes
Vidya Balan’s New Magazine Cover Shoot Breaks The Internet, Gen Z Actors Take Notes
Vidya Balan’s New Magazine Cover Shoot Breaks The Internet, Gen Z Actors Take Notes
Vidya Balan’s New Magazine Cover Shoot Breaks The Internet, Gen Z Actors Take Notes

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?