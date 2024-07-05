Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan to Be Part of Prabhas-led 'Kalki 2'? Nag Ashwin Reveals

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ opened in theatres on June 27 and received rave reviews with critics lauding the gripping presentation. The film also had cameos from Vijay Deverandonda and Dulquer Salmaan. The ‘Arjun Reddy’ star essayed the role of Arjuna in the sci-fi actioner. DQ, on the other hand, played Prabhas’ reel mentor. The two actors, however, did not have too much screen time in the film. This led to the perception that they would feature prominently in ‘Kalki 2’. In a recent interview, director Nag Ashwin addressed these rumours.

Nag Ashwin Opens Up On His Plans For ‘Kalki 2’

Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan garnered attention with their work in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ despite limited screen time. This left fans eager to watch them in the film’s sequel. In an interaction with Prinkvilla, Nag Ashwin opened up about the possibility of them appearing in ‘Kalki 2’ and said that nothing is set in stone.

“They’re pretty much limited to what roles they have. Obviously, it’s possible to expand it into something else, especially for Dulquer. But as of now, it’s what it is,” he said.

Nag Ashwin further said that a certain portion of ‘Kalki 2’ has already been filmed. He also added that the team will have to start planning the production from scratch once the shoot resumes.

About ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

‘Kalki 2898 AD’, directed by Nag Ashwin, is a sci-fi action drama set in a futuristic world. It stars Prabhas as Bhairava, a bounty hunter, and marks his maiden collaboration with the ‘Mahanati’ director. The film revolves around the conflict between ‘light’ and ‘darkness’ and features references to The Mahabharata.

Ashwin’s dream project stars Deepika Padukone as the leading lady and marks her Tollywood debut. The ensemble cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Mrunal Thakur, Saswata, Anil George, and Disha Patani. The ‘Indian 2’ star plays Supreme Yaskin, the heartless antagonist, in the pan-India film.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ opened in theatres on June 27 and is currently playing in theatres worldwide.

