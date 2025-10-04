Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Engaged? Couple’s Net Worth Revealed, Fans Excited, Wedding Rumoured Feb 2026

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, two of South India’s most celebrated actors, are reportedly engaged following a private ceremony attended by close family and friends. According to multiple reports, the couple is planning to tie the knot in February 2026. However, both actors have chosen not to publicly confirm the engagement, keeping the celebrations private, as reported by M9 News.

Rashmika Mandanna Shares Photo in Saree, Fans Speculate Marriage

Rashmika Mandanna recently shared a photo of herself in a traditional saree, which went viral on social media. Fans immediately speculated that the attire could be linked to her engagement celebrations, further intensifying excitement around the couple’s relationship milestone.

On Dussehra, Rashmika had also shared a picture in traditional attire with a tilak on her forehead. She captioned the post:

“Happy Dussehra my loves…This year, I’m feeling extra grateful because of all the love you’ve been showering on the Thamma trailer and our song…Your messages, your excitement, your constant support you make every moment bigger and happier for me And I can’t wait to see you all super sooooon during the promotions…(sic).”

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in Private Relationship

Despite frequent media speculation and reports of the duo holidaying together, both Vijay and Rashmika have maintained discretion regarding their personal lives. Neither has officially confirmed their engagement or wedding plans.

Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen in the horror-comedy ‘Thamma’, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. She stars opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, and the film also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, among others in pivotal roles. The movie is scheduled for release on October 21, 2025.

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Telugu spy action-thriller ‘Kingdom’ (2025).

Vijay Deverakonda’s Net Worth in 2025

According to multiple online sources, Vijay Deverakonda’s net worth is estimated to range between Rs 50 to Rs 70 crores. He reportedly charges over Rs 15 crore per film, making him one of the top-paid actors in the Telugu film industry.

In addition to acting, Vijay earns more than Rs 1 crore per brand endorsement and approximately Rs 40 lakh for a single sponsored Instagram post. His wealth is further bolstered by various investments across different sectors.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Net Worth

Forbes estimates Rashmika Mandanna’s net worth at around Rs 66 crore at just 28 years old. Her earnings per movie range from Rs 4 to 8 crore, with a reported Rs 10 crore for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, marking her highest pay to date.

Rashmika also endorses leading brands such as Boat, Kalyan Jewellers, 7UP, Meesho, and Plum, a vegan beauty company she has invested in.

Her real estate portfolio is extensive, including homes in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Goa, Coorg, and a Rs 8 crore luxury mansion in Bangalore.

