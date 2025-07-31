Home > Entertainment > Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom X Fan Reviews, Internet Dubs Tollywood Star’s Film ‘Flawed Version Of DEVARA’

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom X Fan Reviews, Internet Dubs Tollywood Star’s Film ‘Flawed Version Of DEVARA’

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom's release on July 31, 2025 has set X ablaze! Fans hail Vijay’s “career-best” as spy Suri, but the pacing splits opinions. With ₹18-20 crore on day one, this Telugu thriller’s buzz soars. Will it redefine Vijay’s stardom? X is hooked, craving the sequel!

Is Kingdom Vijay Deverakonda’s Big Comeback? X Reviews
Is Kingdom Vijay Deverakonda’s Big Comeback? X Reviews

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: July 31, 2025 11:37:00 IST

Vijay Deverakonda’s latest flick Kingdom released worldwide on July 31, 2025, and shook X with much-needed sound thrummed in the chatter at X about what this Telugu spy action-thriller hit theaters. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, this film promises both high-octane action and deep emotional engagement. Here’s a deep dive into what is being said by netizens about this awaited film.

Vijay Deverakonda Stole the Show

Fans took to X to rave what they viewed as V. Deverakonda’s best career moment in portraying Suri; an undercover spy penetrating an illegal operation. Considered, by many, his “career best,” he has delightful intense imprints and emotional range. From gritty matters to heart really touching moments, the metamorphosis of Vijay into such a layered hero has stolen hearts. X is filled with memes, but celebrating Deverakonda’s success.


 Dramatic expressions of his capacity to carry Suri include “Vijay doesn’t just act; he lives the role!”  Kingdom feels like the phoenix will rise for the star despite the recent failures called Liger and Kushi.

Mixed Feedback on Storytelling and Pacing

The first half of the Kingdom has struck a chord so well that praise abounds for the story and the stunning visuals. However, the net comments on the second half stand divided. One post at X: “The first half hooks you but stretch the climax.”

While some users, claim that the first half was more boring and stretchy, killing the excitement of the viewers, resulting in mixed reactions.

The slow burn of Gowtam Tinnanuri storytelling, which is also the hallmark of Jersey, brings an attention-grabbing setup but underwhelms for some audiences in emotional heft. However, the highly technical brilliance with cinematography by Girish Gangadharan and Jomon T. John keeps viewers attached.

Box Office Jingles and Prospects Ahead

Kingdom thunders into the doors right into the box office with its strong-stack early booking, and it’s learned that it collected ₹ 18-20 crore on its opening day. X with a lot of fans predicts a blockbuster: 2 lakh tickets sold by BookMyShow add some effort to hype the movie. Of course, the hype is fueled by the size of the project, which is backed by Sithara Entertainments, and Anirudh’s music.

But given the mixed reviews, it seems Kingdom may not replace 2025’s biggest Telugu openers. It is the first of a planned duology, and it sets the stage for a sequel, which has netizens eagerly awaiting more. 

Also Read: How Much Is Rishab Shetty Charging For His Telugu Debut? Kantara Star Joins Hands With Sithara For Historical Action Drama

Tags: Fan reactionskingdomtollywoodVijay Deverakonda

RELATED News

Jason Momoa’s Transformation For Dune 3: Shaves Beard After Six Years, ‘Only For You Denis!’
The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: Lola Tung Reacts To Fans Hating On Jeremiah’s Small Engagement Ring
Nick Jonas’ Family Post With Priyanka Chopra, Malti Marie Steals July Dump With Adorable Curls
Lindsay Lohan Spills On Dubai Life, Why The Mean Girls Star Fled From Hollywood ?
Chile Busts Crime Ring, Returns 125,000 Dollar Watches Stolen From Keanu Reeves

LATEST NEWS

Gilbert Arenas Busted for Hosting Illegal High-Stakes Poker Games in LA Mansion
Abhinav Raj
PM-Kisan 20th Installment Alert: ₹20,500 Crore To Hit Accounts—PM Modi To Hand Over Funds In Varanasi This August!
6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes East Of Kuril Islands After Russia’s 8.8 Quake
Can India Make History at The Oval? Records, Statistics and Players to Watch
Who Is Indradev Manjhi? The BJP Challenger From Bhore (SC) In 2005
Does Pakistan Really Have ‘Massive’ Oil Reserves? Here’s What The Data And Experts Reveal
From Whole Wheat to Millets: Healthy Flour Alternatives to Replace Maida in Your Diet
Why Older Adults Wake Up So Early: What Really Changes in Sleep After 60
Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom X Fan Reviews, Internet Dubs Tollywood Star’s Film ‘Flawed Version Of DEVARA’
Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom X Fan Reviews, Internet Dubs Tollywood Star’s Film ‘Flawed Version Of DEVARA’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom X Fan Reviews, Internet Dubs Tollywood Star’s Film ‘Flawed Version Of DEVARA’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom X Fan Reviews, Internet Dubs Tollywood Star’s Film ‘Flawed Version Of DEVARA’
Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom X Fan Reviews, Internet Dubs Tollywood Star’s Film ‘Flawed Version Of DEVARA’
Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom X Fan Reviews, Internet Dubs Tollywood Star’s Film ‘Flawed Version Of DEVARA’
Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom X Fan Reviews, Internet Dubs Tollywood Star’s Film ‘Flawed Version Of DEVARA’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?