Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom X Fan Reviews, Internet Dubs Tollywood Star’s Film ‘Flawed Version Of DEVARA’

Vijay Deverakonda’s latest flick Kingdom released worldwide on July 31, 2025, and shook X with much-needed sound thrummed in the chatter at X about what this Telugu spy action-thriller hit theaters. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, this film promises both high-octane action and deep emotional engagement. Here’s a deep dive into what is being said by netizens about this awaited film.

Vijay Deverakonda Stole the Show

Fans took to X to rave what they viewed as V. Deverakonda’s best career moment in portraying Suri; an undercover spy penetrating an illegal operation. Considered, by many, his “career best,” he has delightful intense imprints and emotional range. From gritty matters to heart really touching moments, the metamorphosis of Vijay into such a layered hero has stolen hearts. X is filled with memes, but celebrating Deverakonda’s success.

VD after finally getting positive reviews for his film#Kingdom pic.twitter.com/hcrsaqp3wl — Starboy (@King0f_theFall) July 31, 2025



Dramatic expressions of his capacity to carry Suri include “Vijay doesn’t just act; he lives the role!” Kingdom feels like the phoenix will rise for the star despite the recent failures called Liger and Kushi.

Mixed Feedback on Storytelling and Pacing

The first half of the Kingdom has struck a chord so well that praise abounds for the story and the stunning visuals. However, the net comments on the second half stand divided. One post at X: “The first half hooks you but stretch the climax.”

First half is solid, gripping with crazy action. That 45-min stretch? Pure goosebumps!But second half… kinda messy. Tries to do too much. Still, better than his last few films.Not perfect, but definitely paisa vasool!

My Rating: 3.5/5 ⭐#KingdomReview pic.twitter.com/WyApXV1Vkz — ℝ𝕍🚩 (@vkcult18rcb) July 31, 2025

While some users, claim that the first half was more boring and stretchy, killing the excitement of the viewers, resulting in mixed reactions.

#KingdomReview – First Half: ⭐ 0.5/5 Dragged to the core… recycled mass elevations, pointless emotions, loud BGM trying hard to cover the hollow scenes.

Audience ki patience test chesina half.#Kingdom #KingdomOnJuly31st pic.twitter.com/wHPKI1bHJe — 𝐕𝐢𝐡𝐚𝐚𝐧 (@TheRealPKFan) July 30, 2025

#Kingdom

What a lag @M9News_ I stand with this review.

2nd half lag is too much @TheDeverakonda please change your accent.

Everything is predictable and mixed fruit juice of chatrapati, kgf, yuganiki okkadu, retro etc etc.. — world Shorts (@worldShort51627) July 31, 2025

The slow burn of Gowtam Tinnanuri storytelling, which is also the hallmark of Jersey, brings an attention-grabbing setup but underwhelms for some audiences in emotional heft. However, the highly technical brilliance with cinematography by Girish Gangadharan and Jomon T. John keeps viewers attached.

Box Office Jingles and Prospects Ahead

Kingdom thunders into the doors right into the box office with its strong-stack early booking, and it’s learned that it collected ₹ 18-20 crore on its opening day. X with a lot of fans predicts a blockbuster: 2 lakh tickets sold by BookMyShow add some effort to hype the movie. Of course, the hype is fueled by the size of the project, which is backed by Sithara Entertainments, and Anirudh’s music.

But given the mixed reviews, it seems Kingdom may not replace 2025’s biggest Telugu openers. It is the first of a planned duology, and it sets the stage for a sequel, which has netizens eagerly awaiting more.

