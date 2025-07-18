Vin Diesel Fell In Love With Deepika Padukone While Filming This Movie, Called Her ‘My Queen’

Vin Diesel, a Hollywood action hero, couldn’t help but express his feelings on Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone in a throwback yet memorable interview in 2016. The interview that went viral offers the masses a special and emotional peek at Diesel’s true admiration for his co-star actress in xXx: Return of Xander Cage. “I am in love with her,” he declared unequivocally, his eyes brimming with wonder and dazzling smile, stealing hearts and headlines globally. The world icon was forever changed by the respect for her poise, professionalism, and pulling power; it was not a casual remark.

Vin Diesel on Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood Debut

When Deepika made it to Hollywood alongside Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, the globe was sitting on the edge of their seats. During the promotion, Diesel went on commending her both on her looks as well as her work ethic approach. At some point, he stated, “The only reason this film happened the way it did is because of her.”

This was not an advertisement or scripted line; it was an expression of genuine friendship and respect he had developed with Deepika. Close sources report Diesel insisted on her hiring after seeing only one of her Indian movies. He felt she had a true charm and passion Western movies lacked. Their rapport on screen, supported by mutual respect off screen, was one of the film’s top selling points.

Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel’s Bond Beyond the Screen

Their on-screen chemistry did not end when the cameras stopped rolling. From red carpet encounters to raucous interviews, Diesel would refer to Deepika as “my queen” and “a girl who has an angel’s heart and a warrior’s spirit”.

Even years later, after the movie, when asked if he had worked with her, Diesel narrated how she prepared a meal of Indian food for his family, which he also called “unforgettable.” He narrated how she was not only a co-star but also someone who touched deeply on everyone around her emotionally too.

While neither has admitted to any romance in public, the romance between them cannot be missed. What is so powerful about Diesel’s words is that they were so genuine. In a business often controlled by PR, this very rare case of genuine admiration is fresh air, and one can’t help but be addicted to it.

Also Read: What Is Priyanka Chopra’s Net Worth In 2025? A Look At Desi Girl’s Lavish Lifestyle In US As She Turns 43