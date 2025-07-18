LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chronic venous insufficiency CEO Caught Cheating Felix Baumgartner church Cryptocurrency Bills nick jonas french president emmanuel macron BS Nagesh a generals odyssey chronic venous insufficiency CEO Caught Cheating Felix Baumgartner church Cryptocurrency Bills nick jonas french president emmanuel macron BS Nagesh a generals odyssey chronic venous insufficiency CEO Caught Cheating Felix Baumgartner church Cryptocurrency Bills nick jonas french president emmanuel macron BS Nagesh a generals odyssey chronic venous insufficiency CEO Caught Cheating Felix Baumgartner church Cryptocurrency Bills nick jonas french president emmanuel macron BS Nagesh a generals odyssey
Live TV
TRENDING |
chronic venous insufficiency CEO Caught Cheating Felix Baumgartner church Cryptocurrency Bills nick jonas french president emmanuel macron BS Nagesh a generals odyssey chronic venous insufficiency CEO Caught Cheating Felix Baumgartner church Cryptocurrency Bills nick jonas french president emmanuel macron BS Nagesh a generals odyssey chronic venous insufficiency CEO Caught Cheating Felix Baumgartner church Cryptocurrency Bills nick jonas french president emmanuel macron BS Nagesh a generals odyssey chronic venous insufficiency CEO Caught Cheating Felix Baumgartner church Cryptocurrency Bills nick jonas french president emmanuel macron BS Nagesh a generals odyssey
Home > Entertainment > What Is Priyanka Chopra’s Net Worth In 2025? A Look At Desi Girl’s Lavish Lifestyle In US As She Turns 43

What Is Priyanka Chopra’s Net Worth In 2025? A Look At Desi Girl’s Lavish Lifestyle In US As She Turns 43

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, with an estimated net worth of ₹583 crore ($60-70 million), continues to thrive as a top actress, producer, and investor. On her birthday, let's have a look at the star's lavish lifestyle and global influence.

Priyanka Chopra 2025 Net Worth
Priyanka Chopra 2025 Net Worth

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last Updated: July 18, 2025 08:21:16 IST

Priyanka Chopra Jonas turns 43 on July 18, known globally for her spectacular transition from Bollywood to Hollywood, goes on amassing wealth with her multi-faceted profession. As of July 2025, the Bollywood icon’s net worth is Rs 583 crore (60-70 million), a prime witness of her success as an actress, producer and savvy investor. From lead roles in blockbuster films to investments in companies that pay dividends, here is a brief rundown on her wealth.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Skyrocketing Earnings from Acting

Priyanka commands top-tier fees, reportedly charging ₹30-40 crore per film, making her India’s highest-paid actress. Her recent Rs 30 crore deal for SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film SSMB29 surpassed Deepika Padukone’s Rs 20 crore for Kalki 2898 AD. 

Despite no Bollywood hits in nine years, her Hollywood projects like Citadel and Heads of State have solidified her global appeal. Her achievement in negotiating equal pay, as she insisted during Citizen’s production, demonstrates her authority in bridging gender pay gaps in the entertainment industry.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Diversified Investment Portfolio

In addition to her work as an actress, Priyanka’s fortune is based on shrewd investments. She also holds a stake in dating app Bumble, which she began operating in India, and her production house Purple Pebble Pictures produced Oscar-nominated The White Tiger.

Her real estate investments include a $20 million (₹170 crore) Los Angeles mansion that she shares with husband Nick Jonas and flats in London and India. These business deals, and luxury-priced brand endorsements, account for most of her estimated ₹620 crore net worth.

Priyanka And Nick Jonas’ Luxurious Lifestyle and Combined Wealth

Priyanka and Nick Jonas’ combined net worth is Rs 1250 crore, with Nick bringing Rs 666 crore to the wealth . The 20,000 sq ft LA mansion of theirs is evidence of their success. Priyanka’s 46.6% in their joint wealth says a lot about her financial independence. Her 92.4 million social media following makes her more marketable, and she is the second highest followed celebrity investor on the list of 2025 Candere Hurun India Women Leaders, second only to Shraddha Kapoor.

Priyanka’s transition from Miss World 2000 to international stardom is complemented by business and determination lessons that speak volumes about her. However lavish life she lives, substance is added to her legacy through major roles and charity through activism for women’s rights. In preparation for getting back into Bollywood, Priyanka’s business empire grows, solidifying her status as a trendsetter.

Also Read: It’s Priyanka Chopra’s Birthday—But Do You Remember Where Her Journey Really Began?

Tags: nick jonaspriyanka chopraPriyanka Chopra birthdaypriyanka chopra net worth

More News

Tom Cruise And Ana de Armas Spotted Yet Again Amid Wild Romance Rumours, This Time During A Spanish Beach Holiday- See Pics!
Crash, Blame, Backlash: How A Deadly Plane Crash In Ahmedabad Sparked Worldwide Speculation And Media Fury
Explained: What Is Chronic Venous Insufficiency, The Condition Donald Trump Is Suffering From?
Vin Diesel Fell In Love With Deepika Padukone While Filming This Movie, Called Her ‘My Queen’
What Is Priyanka Chopra’s Net Worth In 2025? A Look At Desi Girl’s Lavish Lifestyle In US As She Turns 43
Epstein Files: What Connects Jeffrey Epstein To Bill Clinton And Donald Trump?
Manchester United Submit Third £55M+ Bid For Bryan Mbeumo Amid Growing Transfer Pressure. Will he Join?
Kyle Gibson Retires After 13-Season MLB Career Marked by Endurance and Respect
PM Modi To Visit Assam, West Bengal And Bihar On This Day
Air India Flight 171 Crash: Cockpit Recordings Indicate Fuel Cutoff, Reports Claim
What Is Priyanka Chopra’s Net Worth In 2025? A Look At Desi Girl’s Lavish Lifestyle In US As She Turns 43

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is Priyanka Chopra’s Net Worth In 2025? A Look At Desi Girl’s Lavish Lifestyle In US As She Turns 43

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is Priyanka Chopra’s Net Worth In 2025? A Look At Desi Girl’s Lavish Lifestyle In US As She Turns 43
What Is Priyanka Chopra’s Net Worth In 2025? A Look At Desi Girl’s Lavish Lifestyle In US As She Turns 43
What Is Priyanka Chopra’s Net Worth In 2025? A Look At Desi Girl’s Lavish Lifestyle In US As She Turns 43
What Is Priyanka Chopra’s Net Worth In 2025? A Look At Desi Girl’s Lavish Lifestyle In US As She Turns 43

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?