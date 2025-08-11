LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Vir Das Wants You To Adopt Indie Dogs As SC’s Stray Dogs Relocation Order Gets Passed: ‘Important For Our Humanity To Kick In’

After the Supreme Court's ruling regarding street dogs, Vir Das has took over social media with his message, urging Delhites to adopt indie dogs. He claims it's a matter of "humanity" to save these dogs. This initiative and plea has erupted a lot of support and empathy among netizens. Here's what he stated!

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 11, 2025 21:56:00 IST

In an exemplary court order mandating the sheltering of stray dogs from Delhi-NCR everywhere and earthward, Vir Das attracts emotions in the manner of an active movement in favor of the adoption of indie dogs. He calls on Delhiites to support this cause urgently for one reason or another, saying, “It is important for our humanity to kick in.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)

Supreme Court’s Bold Move regarding Stray Dog Crisis 

Stray dogs are to be caught off the streets of Delhi-NCR immediately, under a landmark order from the Supreme Court of India, and lodged in shelters with no option for release of the canines. According to a bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan, the order was required for public safety and life due to unfortunate cases of street dog bites. 

Issued on August 10, 2025, this directive orders such operations to be carried out in eight weeks, else pay penalties. The AWBI guidelines of 2022, recommending against the relocation of the dogs in large numbers, now stand in stark contradiction with that of the honorable court, thereby aggravating the debate about animals for humane solutions. 

Vir Das’s Emotional Appeal: A Call to Humanity

On the 11th of August, 2025,Vir Das urged on Instagram for adoption of indie dogs, “If you can, please adopt an indie dog,” he said, highlighting the act as one that upholds the humanity that binds us amidst this entire relocation saga.

A staunch animal rights activist, he has a potential pulpit with millions of followers, where he channels such controversies into action. His message hits hard, filled with comedy and sympathy, and has ignited a frenzy on social media with far-reaching effects as many of his fans began sharing adoption stories and tips for welcoming desi breeds into their homes. 

Adverse Effects and Wider Implications

The order has met sharp condemnation from activists, including organizations such as PETA, which argue that it presents an affront to years of rabies control and aims at the animal welfare principle. While Delhi finds its way, Das’ initiative has put the spotlight on adoption as the only way forward, most probably kicking off modifications in stray management nationally and creating a culture of responsible pet ownership.

