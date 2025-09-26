Viral Video: Ashneer Grover Teases Bigg Boss Wildcard Entry, ‘Haha, Salman Bhai Se Pooch Lo!’

This latest intake of speculation into Bigg Boss 19 has come in overdrive from Ashneer Grover, a former Shark Tank India judge and present host of the streaming reality show Rise & Fall, about an invitation to join the fame of the popular reality series as one among the wildcard contestants. Known for his extremely sarcastic wit and direct manner of addressing people, Grover took to social media to post a screenshot of the casting invitation.

With a bit of sarcasm and a direct jibe at the host of the show, Salman Khan, his immediately spread across the online arena. His statement read, “Haha! Salman bhai se pooch le!! Mai to free ho jaaunga tab tak,” or in layman’s terms, he said that he would be free to join only if the superstar host approved entry for him into the show.

Salman Khan Rivalry

Underneath Grover’s comment lay a well-publicised and documented quarrel between him and Salman Khan. The friction existed since Grover was a guest on Bigg Boss 18, where he was publicly confronted by Khan over previous podcast remarks. Grover talked openly about being denied a photograph with Khan and actions were taken to bring down the actor’s fees as a brand ambassador with his previous company.

Khan’s on-air rebuttal, during which he even claimed to forget meeting Grover, created a viral moment wherein netizens heavily trolled the entrepreneur for being unexpectedly docile. This history makes Grover’s casual yet pointed reference to “Salman bhai” in his latest tweet a clear continuation of their televised rivalry, citing that the only possible hindrance to his entering would be the host’s approval.

‘Rise & Fall’ Competition

In another part of his post, Ashneer Grover cheekily referred to his own show, Rise & Fall, saying that it created “too much competition” for Bigg Boss. Such impudent claims of his show competing against a long-standing massive mainstream hit as Bigg Boss puts his latest entry in a serious contest in the reality television genre. The post further mocked the email to the casting coordinator as a “mail merge”-a marketing feature used for bulk emailing, jokingly stating how such a cold approach would cost someone his job.

His words attest not only to Grover’s long-running public spat with Bigg Boss and its host but also serve as an artful self-promotional device for his own continuing projects, framing his prospective wildcard entry as something only profitable for Bigg Boss, in giving a guaranteed dose of drama and viewership.

