Home > Entertainment > Vivek Agnihotri Fires Back! ‘Taimur’ Is About the Conqueror, Not Saif-Kareena’s Son

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri clarifies that the name “Taimur” in his film refers to the brutal 14th-century conqueror Timur, not Saif and Kareena’s son. He highlights the dark history behind the name, reigniting debate on the impact and meaning of names linked to controversial figures.

Published By: Reha Vohra
Last updated: August 22, 2025 11:31:10 IST

Vivek Agnihotri, the filmmaker, recently talked about the name “Taimur” in his new movie, The Bengal Files

People immediately thought he was taking a diss at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s kid because their son’s also named Taimur. But no, Vivek says he wasn’t talking about their baby at all.

He very clearly mentioned that he was not talking about Saif’s and Kareena’s child, he was talking about the historical figure who was anything but a nice person Timur ( Tamerlane) and shared how this person  was a brutal conqueror from way back in the 1400s. He went around finishing kingdoms, killing people, destroying stuff, raping women and what not. Vivek even visited Timur’s tomb in a place called Samarkand and saw how heavy the history is.

Vivek Agnihotri Says ‘Taimur’ Carries a Dark History, Advises Against Using the Name

Vivek’s point? The name “Taimur” isn’t just some cool or trendy name. It comes with a bloody past, and you can’t just ignore that. When Saif and Kareena named their son Taimur in 2016  it stirred up a lot of drama in the society. The name Taimur has a history which people are not very fond of.

Not only Saif and Kareena but no one should name their child Taimur is also something he shared after talking about his experience at theTimur Tomb and what all he learnt about him from there. 

Kareena’s Struggle with ‘Taimur’ Backlash as Vivek Revives Name Debate

Kareena even said it was not very nice dealing with all the hate because their Taimur was just a baby who didn’t deserve any of that.

Now with Vivek’s movie coming out, the conversation’s back again, names carry stories. You can’t just pick a name without knowing what it means or where it comes from. It’s not just a random label, it’s a pain wrapped up in a word.

Naming a child now might not be as simple as it looks, sometimes it stirs up the history that was long buried inside the ground. 

