War 2 Faces Censor Cuts: What Scenes Did CBFC Demand Be Edited Before Release?

The much-awaited action thriller War 2 which stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and awarded a U/A 16+ certificate but with major cuts. The move by the censor board has created shock waves in the industry as film makers have been called upon to make a number of amendments including altering the audio and the visual to make it compatible in line with the certification requirements. The most discussed ones are the scenes of removing sensual images and the silencing of inappropriate references in dialogue.

With this move, it is evident that the CBFC still plays a key role in dictating what can be seen by a mass audience of India especially with a blockbuster, multi-starrer movie such as War 2. The modifications have been undertaken to keep the film that forms part of the YRF Spy Universe within the quality to be watched by a family audience despite having a parental guidance certificate.

The reduced run time of the final release of the film is a modification at the will of the filmmakers to better hone the pacing of the film when the film with the longer original run time was first certified.

Censor Board’s Directives

Before providing the certification, the CBFC required a number of changes, which are very specific in relation to the War 2. The most striking commendation was to decrease some of sensual images by 50 percent, which led to nine seconds deletion of footage. It is largely guessed to include scenes of actress Kiara Advani especially in the song of the film Aavan Jaavan. Also, the board dictated the mutation of six “improper references” in the audio of the film.

This included replacing an obscene line of dialogue in one of the scenes with a sanctioned line and cutting, actually right down the two second obscene gesture by a character. According to reports, the crew of the film adopted all these instructions. Further edits on the originating runtime of the film, made on a consensual basis by the creators, brought the run time of the film to approximately 171 minutes, an act that implies a well thought out attempt to improve the image on the screen.

Impact on Film And Audience

Censorship by the CBFC in the War 2 is a point that indicates a bigger agenda about the control of the Indian film by the government. Although the U/A 16+ certification illustrates a wider audience’s initially acceptable age group, the actions of the board display its eagerness to adhere to a conservative definition of the acceptable age range of what is considered reasonable in terms of release to the larger audience.

Removal of suitable images and inappropriate references is a stateful reality that has become a common trend during the certification of many popular movies. To the listeners, such cuts imply that the viewing experience may be modified, but the essence of the spy thriller in terms of action and plot has not been removed.

The fact that the film was eventually passed as a U/A 16+ rating depicts that there is balance between a high-octane action movie and the guidelines of the board, which are intended to make the content responsible and sensitive to the social norms. The voluntary editing down of run time by the makers also shows their endeavor to make an atmosphere that is tighter and more engaging.

