Home > Entertainment > Was Nicolas Cage's Romance With Sarah Jessica Parker Ruined Because Of Actress' Mother? 'I Don't Think I Passed'

Was Nicolas Cage's Romance With Sarah Jessica Parker Ruined Because Of Actress' Mother? 'I Don't Think I Passed'

Nicolas Cage recently opened up about his brief romance with Sarah Jessica Parker, admitting he “didn’t pass the Mom test” after an awkward dinner with her mother in the late ’90s. Parker also confirmed the fling.

Nicolas Cage and Sarah Jessica Parker
Nicolas Cage and Sarah Jessica Parker

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 19:31:20 IST

Nicolas Cage isn’t exactly shy about what went wrong with Sarah Jessica Parker. He’s got a theory, and honestly, it’s pretty classic Cage.

The guy says he probably tanked his shot when he met her mom back in the late ’90s. Apparently, dinner at the Russian Tea Room with Parker and her mother didn’t go as planned.

Nicolas Cage reveals the real reason behind short-lived romance with Sarah Jessica Parker

Maybe it was the blue Vanson Leather motorcycle jacket (which, by the way, he still owns), or maybe it was just a bad run of sinusitis. Either way, he didn’t get a call back. His words, not mine: “I cared about Sarah, but I don’t think I passed the Mom test.”

This little confession popped up right after Parker herself brought up their short-lived romance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Sarah Jessica Parker admits to briefly dating Nicolas Cage

Sarah Jessica Parker just confirmed a bit of her past that’s been floating around for ages. On the July 13 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” she didn’t dodge the question when Andy—her longtime friend—asked her directly whether she ever dated Nicolas Cage.

She kept it simple: “Um, yes, I did. Yes, I did.” Andy, clearly surprised, replied, “Oh, wow. Oh, we got some talking to do.”

Nicolas Cage, for the record, hasn’t exactly been a stranger to relationships. The man’s been married five times, most recently tying the knot with Riko Shibata in Vegas, because of course he did. He’s got three kids—Weston, Kal-El, and August Francesca, his youngest with Shibata.

Meanwhile, Sarah Jessica Parker took a different route. She’s been with Matthew Broderick since ’97. They went on their first date in ’92, and, as she told Cohen, she just knew early on that Broderick was her person. 

Broderick, for his part, once told Cohen he knew Parker was the one the first time he saw her. Thirty-plus years in, he still raves about her humour and wisdom.

Was Nicolas Cage's Romance With Sarah Jessica Parker Ruined Because Of Actress' Mother? 'I Don't Think I Passed'

Was Nicolas Cage’s Romance With Sarah Jessica Parker Ruined Because Of Actress’ Mother? ‘I Don’t Think I Passed’
Was Nicolas Cage’s Romance With Sarah Jessica Parker Ruined Because Of Actress’ Mother? ‘I Don’t Think I Passed’
Was Nicolas Cage’s Romance With Sarah Jessica Parker Ruined Because Of Actress’ Mother? ‘I Don’t Think I Passed’
Was Nicolas Cage’s Romance With Sarah Jessica Parker Ruined Because Of Actress’ Mother? ‘I Don’t Think I Passed’

