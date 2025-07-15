LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List
Live TV
TRENDING |
air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List
Home > Entertainment > Arrest Warrant Issued After Beyonce’s Unreleased Tracks Stolen in Atlanta Amid Her Cowboy Carter Tour

Arrest Warrant Issued After Beyonce’s Unreleased Tracks Stolen in Atlanta Amid Her Cowboy Carter Tour

In a theft in Atlanta, Georgia, thieves stole unreleased Beyonce tracks and other important items, causing a stir in social media. Atlanta Police Department has issued an arrest warrant, but the suspect remains unidentified.

Unreleased Beyoncé Tracks Stolen
Unreleased Beyoncé Tracks Stolen

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 16:09:49 IST

On July 8, 2025, during Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour, her team became a victim of theft in Atlanta, Georgia. The theft occurred in  a rental car used by Beyonce’s team for her Cowboy Carter tour being burgled, and unreleased songs and confidential tour documents taken. The suspect is an unknown individual with an active arrest warrant out.

What Went Missing? Here Are The Theft Details

The incident occurred when choreographer Christopher Grant and dancer Diandre Blue parked their Jeep Wagoneer at Krog Street Market. Thieves smashed the car’s window and stole two suitcases containing five thumb drives with unreleased music, watermarked audio, show footage, and past and future setlists. 

Two MacBook laptops, Apple headphones, designer sunglasses, and clothes were also taken. Grant reported to police that the drives contained “personal sensitive information” for Beyoncé, raising concerns about potential leaks.

Police Response and Investigation

The investigation is being led by the Atlanta Police Department’s Auto Unit Larceny. Through July 14, 2025, an arrest warrant had been issued, but the identity of the suspect is not known and no one has been arrested.

Officials actively followed up on leads, with an individual of interest said to have been questioned. The theft occurred two days prior to Beyoncé’s four-night run at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which went ahead regardless of the breach.

Tour Impact and Beyoncé’s Response

Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter tour, performing her Grammy-winning album, went ahead unimpeded, with dates in Atlanta July 10-14, with a special guest performer on July 13 being Jay-Z. Stolen content can cause future concerts to be disrupted, as setlists and visual concepts were hacked.

Beyonce’s camp has been tight-lipped so far, but insiders add that she will possibly cancel the leaked material if that is the case, considering how hard she is on music leaks. The tour, which began in April, wraps up with two Las Vegas concerts on July 25 and 26.

Also Read: Unlocking the Final Battle: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Set to Conquer Theatres, Check Release Date Here

Tags: beyonceCowboy Carter tourhollywoodJay Z

More News

India–US Trade Talks Continue: Fifth Round Underway In Washington
CPI Leader Chandu Rathod Shot Dead During Morning Walk In Hyderabad’s Malakpet
BTS Jungkook Is Back On Instagram! Gains 2.8 Million Followers In Less Than 12 Hours
India’s Oldest Marathon Runner Fauja Singh Dies At 114 After Being Hit by Vehicle In Punjab
Explained: Why Ukraine Wants More Patriot Missiles and How They Can Help Stop Russian Attacks
Supreme Court Grants Interim Protection To The Cartoonist Hemant Malviya Over Objectionable Posts On PM And RSS
Why Is Paytm Share Prices Making Headline? Here Is Everything About The Winning Streak of 6% Monthly Gain
Arrest Warrant Issued After Beyonce’s Unreleased Tracks Stolen in Atlanta Amid Her Cowboy Carter Tour
After Kiara Advani, Has Vikrant Massey Quit Ranveer Singh’s Don 3? THIS Actor Might Play The New Villain
Shubhanshu Shukla Is Back As AX-4 Mission Returns From ISS With 4 Astronauts
Arrest Warrant Issued After Beyonce’s Unreleased Tracks Stolen in Atlanta Amid Her Cowboy Carter Tour

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Arrest Warrant Issued After Beyonce’s Unreleased Tracks Stolen in Atlanta Amid Her Cowboy Carter Tour

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Arrest Warrant Issued After Beyonce’s Unreleased Tracks Stolen in Atlanta Amid Her Cowboy Carter Tour
Arrest Warrant Issued After Beyonce’s Unreleased Tracks Stolen in Atlanta Amid Her Cowboy Carter Tour
Arrest Warrant Issued After Beyonce’s Unreleased Tracks Stolen in Atlanta Amid Her Cowboy Carter Tour
Arrest Warrant Issued After Beyonce’s Unreleased Tracks Stolen in Atlanta Amid Her Cowboy Carter Tour

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?