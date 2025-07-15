Arrest Warrant Issued After Beyonce’s Unreleased Tracks Stolen in Atlanta Amid Her Cowboy Carter Tour

On July 8, 2025, during Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour, her team became a victim of theft in Atlanta, Georgia. The theft occurred in a rental car used by Beyonce’s team for her Cowboy Carter tour being burgled, and unreleased songs and confidential tour documents taken. The suspect is an unknown individual with an active arrest warrant out.

What Went Missing? Here Are The Theft Details

The incident occurred when choreographer Christopher Grant and dancer Diandre Blue parked their Jeep Wagoneer at Krog Street Market. Thieves smashed the car’s window and stole two suitcases containing five thumb drives with unreleased music, watermarked audio, show footage, and past and future setlists.

Two MacBook laptops, Apple headphones, designer sunglasses, and clothes were also taken. Grant reported to police that the drives contained “personal sensitive information” for Beyoncé, raising concerns about potential leaks.

Police Response and Investigation

The investigation is being led by the Atlanta Police Department’s Auto Unit Larceny. Through July 14, 2025, an arrest warrant had been issued, but the identity of the suspect is not known and no one has been arrested.

Officials actively followed up on leads, with an individual of interest said to have been questioned. The theft occurred two days prior to Beyoncé’s four-night run at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which went ahead regardless of the breach.

Tour Impact and Beyoncé’s Response

Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter tour, performing her Grammy-winning album, went ahead unimpeded, with dates in Atlanta July 10-14, with a special guest performer on July 13 being Jay-Z. Stolen content can cause future concerts to be disrupted, as setlists and visual concepts were hacked.

Beyonce’s camp has been tight-lipped so far, but insiders add that she will possibly cancel the leaked material if that is the case, considering how hard she is on music leaks. The tour, which began in April, wraps up with two Las Vegas concerts on July 25 and 26.

