WATCH | Bigg Boss 19 Ugly Fight: Malti Chahar Loses Cool, Kicks Farrhana Bhatt; Says 'Sadak Pe Rehne Wale Bhi Tujhse Behtar'

Bigg Boss 19 is witnessing high-voltage drama as contestants Malti Chahar and Farrhana Bhatt get into an ugly physical fight. Malti kicks Farrhana during a heated argument and makes a shocking remark, leaving the house stunned. Here’s what happened inside the house.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 28, 2025 12:57:16 IST

Bigg Boss 19 released a promo which indicates a huge fight between housemates Malti Chahar and Farrhana Bhatt just prior to the grand finale. It was over something as silly as a used tissue. Farrhana accused Malti of carelessly throwing away the used tissued and it escalated into a heated argument. 

The Conflict Escalated

There was so much tension that allegedly Farrhana threw her leg on the table as a way to instigate Malti. Malti in offended kicked Farrhana’s legs and shove the table away from hers. After that things became abusive verbally. Malti reportedly said, “jo sadak pe rehte hain voh bhi terese acche hote” meaning “even people living on the streets are better than you.” Farrhana responded back with nasty comments. 

The Aftermath of the Fight

The altercation shocked most contestants. Some fellow contestants and fans on social media are condemning Malti’s actions saying they were in violation of Bigg Boss rules and should take action against her while others believe she was provoked to react that way. There are significant concerns about violence and the manner of treating others in the Bigg Boss home.

The upcoming finale means a lot of people watching if the Producers and Host of the show act regarding those involved? Clearly, this episode will contain even more conflict/action, but how will they deal with it?

This article is based on publicly available reports, show promos, and social media reactions. All statements, quotes, and claims belong to the sources and individuals involved. The content does not intend to defame or offend any contestant or personality. Viewer discretion is advised as reality show content may be scripted or dramatized.

First published on: Nov 28, 2025 12:57 PM IST
