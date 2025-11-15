LIVE TV
biharelectionnews children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk Babygirl news beef tariff cut
Home > Entertainment > Watch: Dhanush Opens Up, Calls Love ‘An Overrated’ Emotion After Divorce From Aishwarya Rajinikanth

Dhanush, post-divorce from Aishwarya Rajinikanth, calls love an “overrated emotion” at the Tere Ishk Mein trailer launch. When asked, he hesitated but said it’s “just another overrated emotion,” sparking surprise among fans and co-star Kriti Sanon.

Dhanush calls love ‘overrated’ post-divorce from Aishwarya Rajinikanth. (Photo: IG/Dhanush )

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 15, 2025 14:26:59 IST

At the trailer launch of Aanand L Rai’s upcoming Hindi film Tere Ishk Mein in Mumbai, actor Dhanush made headlines with a candid remark about love. When asked about his thoughts on the emotion, Dhanush, who divorced Aishwarya Rajinikanth last year, called love an “overrated emotion.”

During the event, co-star Kriti Sanon nudged Dhanush for his opinion on love. Initially hesitant, he replied, “I don’t know.” When someone joked that he was “too young” to explain, Dhanush quipped, “I think it’s just another overrated emotion,” leaving the audience surprised. Kriti then joked that his film character, Shankar, might not agree, to which Dhanush clarified, “I already said (I am) nothing like Shankar.”

Watch video here:



Divorce with Aishwarya Rajinikanth

This statement comes nearly a year after Dhanush’s divorce from Aishwarya Rajinikanth, daughter of superstar Rajinikanth. The couple married on November 18, 2004, and have two sons, Yatra (born 2006) and Linga (born 2010). After weeks of speculation, they announced their separation on January 14, 2022, citing 18 years of togetherness filled with “growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting.” Their divorce was finalised on November 27, 2024.

Upcoming Projects

Professionally, Dhanush is busy with multiple projects. He recently starred in Sekhar Kammula’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual Kuberaa, and also directed, produced, and acted in Idli Kadai. His upcoming Hindi film Tere Ishk Mein, co-starring Kriti Sanon, is set for a theatrical release on November 28. He also has a film with Vignesh Raja and an Ilaiyaraaja biopic in the pipeline.

Dhanush’s comment about love being “overrated” has sparked reactions online, with fans reflecting on the actor’s openness about his personal life post-divorce.

First published on: Nov 15, 2025 2:26 PM IST
Tags: Aishwarya Rajinikanthdhanushkriti sanonTere Ishk Mein

QUICK LINKS