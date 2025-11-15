Watch: Dhanush Opens Up, Calls Love ‘An Overrated’ Emotion After Divorce From Aishwarya Rajinikanth

At the trailer launch of Aanand L Rai’s upcoming Hindi film Tere Ishk Mein in Mumbai, actor Dhanush made headlines with a candid remark about love. When asked about his thoughts on the emotion, Dhanush, who divorced Aishwarya Rajinikanth last year, called love an “overrated emotion.”

During the event, co-star Kriti Sanon nudged Dhanush for his opinion on love. Initially hesitant, he replied, “I don’t know.” When someone joked that he was “too young” to explain, Dhanush quipped, “I think it’s just another overrated emotion,” leaving the audience surprised. Kriti then joked that his film character, Shankar, might not agree, to which Dhanush clarified, “I already said (I am) nothing like Shankar.”

Divorce with Aishwarya Rajinikanth

This statement comes nearly a year after Dhanush’s divorce from Aishwarya Rajinikanth, daughter of superstar Rajinikanth. The couple married on November 18, 2004, and have two sons, Yatra (born 2006) and Linga (born 2010). After weeks of speculation, they announced their separation on January 14, 2022, citing 18 years of togetherness filled with “growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting.” Their divorce was finalised on November 27, 2024.

Upcoming Projects

Professionally, Dhanush is busy with multiple projects. He recently starred in Sekhar Kammula’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual Kuberaa, and also directed, produced, and acted in Idli Kadai. His upcoming Hindi film Tere Ishk Mein, co-starring Kriti Sanon, is set for a theatrical release on November 28. He also has a film with Vignesh Raja and an Ilaiyaraaja biopic in the pipeline.

Dhanush’s comment about love being “overrated” has sparked reactions online, with fans reflecting on the actor’s openness about his personal life post-divorce.

