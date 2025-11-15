LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Girija Oak Godbole Reacts As Her Morphed Photos Go Viral, Saying 'My 12-Year-Old Son Might See Them, This Is Terrifying'

Girija Oak Godbole Reacts As Her Morphed Photos Go Viral, Saying ‘My 12-Year-Old Son Might See Them, This Is Terrifying’

Actress Girija Oak Godbole faces cyber harassment after morphed photos of her spread online. The incident sparked outrage as she expressed deep fear that her 12-year-old son might see the fake images. Her case highlights growing digital dangers and the urgent need for stronger online safety and legal action.

Girija Oak Godbole Speaks Out as Morphed Photos Go Viral (Pc: X)
Girija Oak Godbole Speaks Out as Morphed Photos Go Viral (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: November 15, 2025 13:20:43 IST

Girija Oak Godbole Reacts As Her Morphed Photos Go Viral, Saying ‘My 12-Year-Old Son Might See Them, This Is Terrifying’

The negative aspect of digital fame has very visibly struck an actress, Girija Oak Godbole, who has shared the screen with the experienced actor Manoj Bajpayee, the very images of her being morphed and spread out wide over the internet that triggered a huge uproar on social media. The actress’s sudden increase in popularity, mostly based on her well-praised performance, brought a lot of good attention but it was soon covered by a very nasty and disturbing act of cyber exploitation.

The actress has expressed her very great disappointment, pointing out the personal devastation caused by this violation. She is mainly worried about the chance of the inappropriate material getting to her little family, particularly her 12-year-old son, as she said, “my 12-year-old son might see them,” a very true and painful quote which brings into light the direct and frightening impact of online poisonousness on innocent people.



This event is a very strong reminder of the pressing need for strong digital safety measures and accountability for online abusers who are in fact hiding behind screens.

Girija Oak Godbole Cyber Harassment and the Mother’s Fear

The distribution and alteration of a person’s digital images without permission, unambiguously classified as cyber harassment, are meant to degrade and compromise the victim’s safety. In the case of Girija Oak Godbole, the public actress, the non-consensual sharing of such bogus content made it extremely difficult to deal with the crisis.

The offense committed in this particular instance was not just public character assassination, but a violation that significantly affected the personal sphere. Revealing her heartbreaking immediate thought, she cared about her family.

The awful truth is that in the instant viral content scene, any kid with a simply a smartphone can accidentally find the materials that harm, thus putting the mother to the unimaginable fear of having to protect her child from the virtual crime against her own image.

Digital Safety and Legal Recourse

The incident serves as a glaring illustration of the severe weaknesses in digital safety measures, particularly in the entertainment industry that has images taken and shared regularly.

The current technology that allows for the easy alteration of photographs by dishonest individuals, together with the fast pace of social media, renders the situation almost impossible to manage if not to control. The actress’s loudness in her words is invited as a call for raising consciousness as well as a request for legal changes that will make it hard for such deepfake misuse to occur.

Her story is a rich source of research for the authorities to quickly deploy the needed legal frameworks to hunt down, convict, and punish the culprits of such abominable digital crimes, thus establishing a case for the protection of others against similar online abuse.

First published on: Nov 15, 2025 1:19 PM IST
Girija Oak Godbole Reacts As Her Morphed Photos Go Viral, Saying ‘My 12-Year-Old Son Might See Them, This Is Terrifying’

QUICK LINKS