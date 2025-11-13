Shreya Ghoshal’s Concert Turns Chaotic, Stampede Like Situation Occured Leaving Few Unconcious

A stampede-like situation broke out during singer Shreya Ghoshal’s concert at the Baliyatra grounds in Cuttack on Wednesday evening. Two spectators fell unconscious near the stage barricade when the crowd surged forward to get a closer view of the Bollywood playback singer.

Eyewitnesses said the crowd had gathered hours before the performance and became restless as the event began. In the rush, a woman and another person fainted. The event staff rushed them to a nearby first aid centre before shifting them to a hospital for further treatment.

Police and event organisers quickly took control of the situation. They deployed extra security forces around the stage to prevent further commotion.

The Additional Commissioner of Police reached the spot to monitor the crowd and coordinate rescue measures. Officials confirmed that police had to use mild lathi-charge to manage the pushing crowd after several people started breaking barricades. Authorities then evacuated the front sections to ease pressure and restore safety at the concert venue.

No serious injuries or fatalities have been reported so far. Doctors at the hospital confirmed that both unconscious attendees are recovering and stable.

The incident has drawn attention to poor crowd control arrangements during large-scale events. Officials have begun reviewing safety measures and security planning to avoid similar incidents in the future. Police teams are also collecting CCTV footage from the area to understand how the situation escalated during the concert.

The Baliyatra festival, which ran from November 5 to 13 this year, attracted lakhs of visitors to celebrate Odisha’s rich maritime heritage.

The week-long event featured trade stalls, cultural performances, and celebrity appearances, including Shreya Ghoshal’s concert on Wednesday night.

