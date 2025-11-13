LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Shreya Ghoshal’s Concert Turns Chaotic, Stampede Like Situation Occured Leaving Few Unconcious

Shreya Ghoshal’s Concert Turns Chaotic, Stampede Like Situation Occured Leaving Few Unconcious

A stampede-like situation occurred during Shreya Ghoshal’s concert at Cuttack’s Baliyatra grounds on Wednesday evening, leaving two spectators unconscious. The chaos erupted near the stage barricade as the crowd surged forward to see the singer. Police and organisers quickly deployed additional security to control the situation, while the injured were taken to a nearby hospital. No serious injuries or fatalities have been reported so far.

Stampede In Shreya Ghoshal's Concert
Stampede In Shreya Ghoshal's Concert

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 13, 2025 23:00:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Shreya Ghoshal’s Concert Turns Chaotic, Stampede Like Situation Occured Leaving Few Unconcious

A stampede-like situation broke out during singer Shreya Ghoshal’s concert at the Baliyatra grounds in Cuttack on Wednesday evening. Two spectators fell unconscious near the stage barricade when the crowd surged forward to get a closer view of the Bollywood playback singer.

Eyewitnesses said the crowd had gathered hours before the performance and became restless as the event began. In the rush, a woman and another person fainted. The event staff rushed them to a nearby first aid centre before shifting them to a hospital for further treatment.

Police and event organisers quickly took control of the situation. They deployed extra security forces around the stage to prevent further commotion.

The Additional Commissioner of Police reached the spot to monitor the crowd and coordinate rescue measures. Officials confirmed that police had to use mild lathi-charge to manage the pushing crowd after several people started breaking barricades. Authorities then evacuated the front sections to ease pressure and restore safety at the concert venue.

No serious injuries or fatalities have been reported so far. Doctors at the hospital confirmed that both unconscious attendees are recovering and stable.

The incident has drawn attention to poor crowd control arrangements during large-scale events. Officials have begun reviewing safety measures and security planning to avoid similar incidents in the future. Police teams are also collecting CCTV footage from the area to understand how the situation escalated during the concert.

The Baliyatra festival, which ran from November 5 to 13 this year, attracted lakhs of visitors to celebrate Odisha’s rich maritime heritage.

The week-long event featured trade stalls, cultural performances, and celebrity appearances, including Shreya Ghoshal’s concert on Wednesday night. 

Must Read: Dharmendra Health Scare: Hospital Employee Arrested For Secretly Filming Deol Family Inside Breach Candy ICU

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 11:00 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: CuttackShreya Ghoshalstampede

RELATED News

Occasionz 360 by Manish Sharma: Building the Business Behind Fame

Ranbir Kapoor’s Secret Instagram Account FINALLY Revealed? Even Alia Bhatt Is Not Allowed To Follow: ‘I Keep Peeking Into His Phone’

Delhi Crime Season 3 X Review: Emmy-Winning Series Returns With A Gripping Plot But Fans Say, ‘Watching Only For Shefali Shah’

“Everyone Should Have a Vijay Deverakonda in their Lives”: Rashmika Mandanna Emotional Confession- Is a Wedding on the Cards?

Meryl Streep And Anne Hathaway Are Back! ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel Teaser Breaks The Internet Within Minutes

LATEST NEWS

Munger, Jamalpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD’s Avinash Vidyarthi, JDU’s Nachiketa Mandal Locked in Close Contest as Counting Progresses

Shreya Ghoshal’s Concert Turns Chaotic, Stampede Like Situation Occured Leaving Few Unconcious

Raghunathpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: Osama Shahab (RJD) and Vikash Kumar Singh (JDU) in Close Contest, Results on Nov 14

Simri Bakhtiarpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: Who Will Win — RJD’s Yusuf Salahuddin, BSP’s Sunita Devi, or JSP’s Surendra Kumar Yadav?

Madhepura, Simri Bakhtiarpur Election Result 2025 LIVE: RJD’s Chandrashekhar, LJP’s Surendra Yadav in Tight Contest as Counting Continues

Sitamarhi, Mahua (partly Sitamarhi/Vaishali), Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting on 14 November 2025; Track Seat-Wise Results & Leading Parties

Bhabua, Mohania (SC) Election Result 2025 LIVE: Will RJD Retain Stronghold Or BJP Make A Comeback?

Mokama Election Result 2025 LIVE: Anant Kumar Singh of JD(U) Faces Veena Devi of RJD, Results on November 14

Gopalganj, Kuchaikote, Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting on 14 Nov; BJP, RJD, JDU, Congress & Jan Suraaj in Close Contest

Katihar, Rupauli, Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting on 14 November 2025; BJP, RJD, JDU, Congress & Jan Suraaj in Tough Battle

Shreya Ghoshal’s Concert Turns Chaotic, Stampede Like Situation Occured Leaving Few Unconcious

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shreya Ghoshal’s Concert Turns Chaotic, Stampede Like Situation Occured Leaving Few Unconcious

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shreya Ghoshal’s Concert Turns Chaotic, Stampede Like Situation Occured Leaving Few Unconcious
Shreya Ghoshal’s Concert Turns Chaotic, Stampede Like Situation Occured Leaving Few Unconcious
Shreya Ghoshal’s Concert Turns Chaotic, Stampede Like Situation Occured Leaving Few Unconcious
Shreya Ghoshal’s Concert Turns Chaotic, Stampede Like Situation Occured Leaving Few Unconcious

QUICK LINKS