This Famous TV Actor Rejected Jethalal’s Iconic Role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah But Still Ended Up As ₹40 Crore Comedy Star, Who Is He?

The Indian TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah almost went to another actor. While Dilip Joshi’s portrayal is something that no one can forget, the role was initially offered to Ali Asgar. And it was Ali who turned his fate and became an iconic comedy character on Indian television.

The Role That Was Almost Changed Everything

The role of Jethalal Gada in the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was offered to Ali Asgar before the show became as popular as it is today. At that time, Ali was busy with other TV shows and acting in different formats.

The role, if he had accepted it, could have possibly changed his entire career. But that was not the case. Since then, Ali found an alternative path to stardom.

The role was given to Dilip Joshi, and over the years, he managed to make the character of Jethalal a household name in the country. The show is still alive, with its clips and memes going viral over the years.

From Daily Soaps To Comedy

Before this, Ali himself had a very long journey in the entertainment industry. He first entered the television industry in the late eighties, with daily soaps like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and Kutumb. However, the big breakthrough for Ali came only later, when he shifted to a completely different genre.

However, his biggest breakthrough came much later when he embraced comedy in a completely different avatar. His transition from serious roles to comedy was not overnight, but it proved to be a defining shift in his career trajectory.

The ‘Dadi’ That Made Him a Household Name

Ali Asgar hit the top of the ratings charts with his character “Dadi” in Comedy Nights with Kapil. With his quirky humor, random dancing, and “shagun ki pappi”, ‘Dadi’ won the hearts of viewers all over India.

What was just a role becomes his identity. People started identifying with his character ‘Dadi’ rather than his real name. His comic timing and energy played a crucial role in making the show a blockbuster.

Challenges Behind the Laughter

With great success comes tough times. Ali Asgar has said in interviews that his children were teased at school for his role as ‘Dadi’. He has said that he had to think about his choices during those tough times, but he kept going with his craft.

In hindsight, the role that he felt was risky turned out to be his biggest asset.

Net Worth and Career Growth

Currently, Ali Asgar’s net worth is around ₹40 crore. His net worth comes from a combination of his work on television shows, live shows, movies, and brand endorsements. His net worth is a result of years of hard work and perseverance.

Conclusion

Ali Asgar’s life is an example of how missed opportunities can be transformed into new ones. By declining the role of Jethalal, he not only made way for another iconic character but also created his own. In an industry where nothing is set in stone, his journey is a reminder of how important it is to stay true to yourself.