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Home > World News > Iran Judiciary Chief Urges Full Preparedness, Slams US Naval Blockade

Iran Judiciary Chief Urges Full Preparedness, Slams US Naval Blockade

Iran urges all forces to remain on high alert against the US-Israel coalition, as they might carry out another massive attack on the country.

Iran urges all forces to remain on high alert against the US-Israel coalition, as they might carry out another massive attack on the country. Photo: Wikipedia
Iran urges all forces to remain on high alert against the US-Israel coalition, as they might carry out another massive attack on the country. Photo: Wikipedia

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 22, 2026 04:24:18 IST

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Iran Judiciary Chief Urges Full Preparedness, Slams US Naval Blockade

Iran’s judiciary head, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, urged all forces to remain on high alert against the US-Israel coalition, warning that they might carry out another massive attack on the country, as per reports by Iranian state broadcaster Press TV.

As per Press TV, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei emphasised the theme during a meeting with a group of heads of the provincial justice departments.

“The arrogant enemy launched an existential war against our country with all its might and equipment, but failed to achieve any of its malicious goals and evil objectives,” he said, adding, “Therefore, this defeated and aggrieved enemy is waiting to strike our country again, and there is a possibility that it will once again commit savage aggression”.

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As per Press TV, he noted that it is the responsibility of various branches and sectors to maintain full readiness in all respects.

The Iranian judiciary chief also spoke over the American naval blockade and called it a violation of the ceasefire and a war crime, adding that Tehran would respond to the “American acts of mischief”.

“The US regime’s so-called blockade of Iran’s ports and coasts, as well as its aggression against an Iranian commercial vessel in the waters of the Sea of Oman, constitutes a violation of the ceasefire and an instance of war crime. We will certainly respond to these American acts of mischief.”

The diplomatic landscape remains volatile as a fragile two-week ceasefire, brokered on April 8, is set to expire on Wednesday. While global interest is fixed on the Pakistani capital, conflicting reports have emerged regarding the presence of Iranian officials.

Reports from Axios suggest that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has authorised a negotiating team to travel to Islamabad, signalling a potential shift toward de-escalation.

Conversely, Iran’s state broadcaster (IRIB) has categorically denied that any diplomatic mission–primary or secondary–has yet travelled to Pakistan, highlighting internal friction within the Iranian regime.

In a statement, the broadcaster categorically denied the presence of any Iranian delegation in Pakistan.
“No Iranian diplomatic delegation – be it a primary or secondary team, or an initial or follow-up mission – has travelled to Islamabad, Pakistan so far,” the statement read.

Despite Tehran’s public stance, sources in Islamabad indicate that both US and Iranian delegations are expected to arrive simultaneously, with the Pakistani government finalising high-level security and logistics for the encounter.

Reports by Al Arabiya, citing a senior Pakistani source, stated that delegations from the US and Iran are expected to arrive in the Pakistani capital simultaneously on Tuesday, signalling a potential breakthrough in regional diplomacy.

According to the report, both parties are converging on Islamabad to participate in high-stakes negotiations aimed at de-escalating long-standing tensions.

The negotiations aim to address a “10-point plan” that includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, sanctions relief, and a permanent settlement to the ongoing 2026 conflict.

However, the rhetoric remains sharp. President Trump has recently warned of “lots of bombs” should the ceasefire expire without a deal, while Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has insisted that Iran will not negotiate under the “shadow of threat.” (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

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Tags: Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-EjeiiranNaval BlockadeUS-Israel coalition

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Iran Judiciary Chief Urges Full Preparedness, Slams US Naval Blockade

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