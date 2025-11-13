LIVE TV
Dharmendra Health Scare: Hospital Employee Arrested For Secretly Filming Deol Family Inside Breach Candy ICU

A staff member at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital has been arrested for secretly filming veteran actor Dharmendra and his family inside the ICU. The private video, which went viral online, showed an emotional moment as the 89-year-old actor lay under medical care.

Dharmendra Health Update

A hospital staff member at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital has been arrested for secretly filming veteran actor Dharmendra and his family inside the intensive care unit (ICU).

Police confirmed the arrest after the private video went viral online, showing an emotional moment involving members of the Deol family as the 89-year-old actor was under medical care. The footage, first reported by Hindustan Times, raised serious concerns over patient privacy and hospital security protocols.

Dharmendra was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after his health deteriorated earlier this month. He received treatment for several days before being discharged on November 12. During his stay, false rumours of his death circulated widely on social media. His wife, Hema Malini, and daughter, Esha Deol, publicly denied those claims on November 11, assuring that the actor was alive and recovering well.

The leaked clip showed Dharmendra lying on a hospital bed, appearing unconscious, as his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol stood beside him. Also present were Sunny’s sons, Karan and Rajveer Deol, and Dharmendra’s first wife, Prakash Kaur. The family appeared visibly emotional, unaware that a staff member was recording the private moment. The video quickly spread across platforms, sparking outrage among fans and the film fraternity.

Police sources confirmed that the hospital employee responsible for recording the video had been identified and taken into custody. The accused allegedly shared the footage online without permission, violating patient confidentiality. Authorities are investigating how the video was circulated and whether any others were involved in the leak. Breach Candy Hospital has not yet released an official statement.

Following his discharge at 7:30 am on Tuesday, the Deol family issued an official note requesting privacy. “Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We request everyone to refrain from further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy. We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his good health and long life,” the family said.

Meanwhile, actor Sunny Deol expressed anger at paparazzi gathered outside their Mumbai residence. After Dharmendra’s discharge, Sunny confronted photographers who crowded the area. Visibly upset, he folded his hands and said, “Aap logon ko sharam aani chahiye, aapke ghar mein ma-baap hai. Aapke bachche hain, sharam nahi aati?” His remarks reflected frustration over the intrusion and constant noise when his father needed rest.

Dharmendra, 89, continues to recover at home surrounded by family. Esha Deol also urged fans and media to avoid spreading false news about his health. “The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false information. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy,” she wrote on social media, thanking well-wishers for their prayers.

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 10:24 PM IST
QUICK LINKS